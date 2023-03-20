Residential Air Purification Equipment Global Market to Reach $15.9 Billion by 2030: Deteriorating Indoor Air Quality amid Rising Pollution Levels in Residential Buildings Fuels Growth

Dublin, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Residential Air Purification Equipment: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Residential Air Purification Equipment estimated at US$9.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$15.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Stand-Alone, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.9% CAGR and reach US$12.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the In-Duct segment is readjusted to a revised 5.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.1% CAGR
The Residential Air Purification Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6% and 5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 125 Featured) -
- 3M Company
- Abatement Technologies, Inc.
- Airgle Corporation
- Alen Corporation
- AllerAir Industries Inc
- Amway Corporation
- Blueair AB
- Camfil AB
- Camfil Farr, Inc.
- Carrier Corporation
- Continental Fan Manufacturing Inc.
- Coway Co., Ltd.
- Daikin Industries, Ltd.
- Dyson Ltd
- Guardian Technologies LLC
- Hamilton Beach Brands, Inc.
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Hunter Pure Air
- IQAir
- KENT RO Systems Ltd
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.
- Lennox International, Inc.
- LG Electronics Inc.
- MANN+HUMMEL GMBH
- Newell Brands Inc.
- Sunbeam Products, Inc.
- Panasonic Corporation
- Panasonic Ecology Systems Co., Ltd.
- SANYO Electric Co., Ltd.
- Research Products Corporation
- Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
- Sharp Corporation
- Steril-Aire, Inc.
- Trion, Inc.
- Whirlpool Corporation
- White-Rodgers Company
- Xiaomi, Inc.
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|200
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$9.5 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$15.9 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.6%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession
- COVID-19 Crisis Presents Opportunity for Residential Air Purification Systems
- COVID-19 Pandemic Elevates Role of Smart Air Purifiers
- Air Purifier with Impressive Efficacy of over 99.9% against COVID-19 Virus
- HEPA Air Purifiers Suitable for Protection Against COVID-19
- Pandemic Weakens Global Economic Environment, Triggering Negative Tide in GDP
- World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021
- Residential Air Purification Equipment: A Prelude
- History and Evolution of Air Purifiers
- An Insight into Types of Air Purification Technologies
- Technologies and their Efficiencies in Removing Air Borne Contaminants
- Types of Air Filtration Technologies and their Advantages and Limitations
- Types of Air Purifiers
- Stand-Alone Purification Equipment
- Induct Air Purification Equipment
- Residential Air Purification Equipment: Addressing Indoor Air Quality Concerns
- Causes of Indoor Air Pollution
- Global Market Prospects & Outlook
- Standalone Air Purification Equipment Market Leads Global Market
- HEPA Filters to Fuel Revenue Growth
- Developed Regions Lead, Developing Economies to Spearhead Future Growth
- Competition
- An Intensely Competitive Marketplace
- Induct Air Purification Marketplace: Fragmented in Nature
- Key Factors Influencing Purchases of Air Purifiers
- Major Factors Responsible for Variation in Air Purifier Prices
- Dispersion of Knowledge: An Important Competitive Variable
- World Brands
- Recent Market Activity
- Residential Air Purification Equipment - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Deteriorating Indoor Air Quality amid Rising Pollution Levels in Residential Buildings: The Fundamental Growth Driver
- Major Indoor Pollutants: Brief Details of Pollutant, Source, and Impact on Health
- Global Indoor Air Pollution Related Fatalities by Health Condition (In %) for 2020E
- Air Pollution Levels Worldwide: Average PM2.5 Concentration (in g/m) in Select Countries for 2019
- Air Pollution Levels (PM10 ug/m3) for Major Countries Worldwide
- Global Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Emissions (in Billion Metric Tons): 2010-2019
- Countries with Highest Carbon Emissions Worldwide: Percentage Breakdown of Carbon Emissions by Country (in %) for 2020E
- With Climate Change and Wildfires Impacting Indoor Air Quality, Adoption of Air Purifiers Poised to Grow
- Trend towards Home Automation and Smart Homes Boosts Demand for Smart Air Purifiers
- Global Smart Homes Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025
- Smart Home Penetration Rate (%) by Region/Country: 2020
- Select Smart Air Purifiers: A Review
- Few Players Operate in Smart Air Purifiers Market
- Alarming Rise in Incidence of Asthma and Allergies Spurs Demand for Air Purifiers
- Rising Prevalence of Asthma in Children Bodes Well for Air Purifiers Market
- HEPA Purifiers: Superior Attributes over Other Alternatives Drive Widespread Market Adoption
- Aging Population Vulnerable to Air-borne Allergies and Health Risks to Fuel Air Purifier Market
- Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050
- Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a % of Total Population by Developed, Less Developed and Least Developed Regions: 2019 & 2030
- Usage of Residential Air Purifiers Tends to Soar During Summer Season
- Technology Advancements to Boost Market Prospects
- A Review of Potential Air Purifier System Innovations
- Select Innovations in Air Purification Systems Market
- Influx of New Products Boosts Smart Air Purifiers Market
- Ventilation as Double-Edged Blade Popularizes 'AC + Air Filter' Formula for Indoor Air amid COVID-19
- Combination Technologies Offer Scope for Product Differentiation
- Eliminating Odors and Smoke Remain Key to Product Success
- Air Purifiers: A Must Have for Sufferers of Multiple Chemical Sensitivity Condition
- Regulatory Standards Spruce Up Sales of Air Purification Equipment
- Construction Activity Worldwide Signals Opportunities for Residential Air Purifiers Market
- World Construction Industry (in US$ Trillion) for the Years 2017, 2019 & 2022
- E-Commerce Makes Rapid Inroads, Expands Growth Opportunities for Air Purifiers Market
- Demographic and Economic Trends Influence Market Prospects
- Ballooning Global Population
- World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100
- Expanding Urban Population
- World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P
- Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1950, 1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050
- Middle Class Population
- Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030
- Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030
- Key Factors Restraining Market Growth
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2ggppg
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment