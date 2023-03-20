Residential Air Purification Equipment Global Market to Reach $15.9 Billion by 2030: Deteriorating Indoor Air Quality amid Rising Pollution Levels in Residential Buildings Fuels Growth

Dublin, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Residential Air Purification Equipment: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Residential Air Purification Equipment estimated at US$9.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$15.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Stand-Alone, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.9% CAGR and reach US$12.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the In-Duct segment is readjusted to a revised 5.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.1% CAGR



The Residential Air Purification Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6% and 5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 125 Featured) -

3M Company

Abatement Technologies, Inc.

Airgle Corporation

Alen Corporation

AllerAir Industries Inc

Amway Corporation

Blueair AB

Camfil AB

Camfil Farr, Inc.

Carrier Corporation

Continental Fan Manufacturing Inc.

Coway Co., Ltd.

Daikin Industries, Ltd.

Dyson Ltd

Guardian Technologies LLC

Hamilton Beach Brands, Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

Hunter Pure Air

IQAir

KENT RO Systems Ltd

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Lennox International, Inc.

LG Electronics Inc.

MANN+HUMMEL GMBH

Newell Brands Inc.

Sunbeam Products, Inc.

Panasonic Corporation

Panasonic Ecology Systems Co., Ltd.

SANYO Electric Co., Ltd.

Research Products Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Sharp Corporation

Steril-Aire, Inc.

Trion, Inc.

Whirlpool Corporation

White-Rodgers Company

Xiaomi, Inc.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $9.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $15.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.6% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

COVID-19 Crisis Presents Opportunity for Residential Air Purification Systems

COVID-19 Pandemic Elevates Role of Smart Air Purifiers

Air Purifier with Impressive Efficacy of over 99.9% against COVID-19 Virus

HEPA Air Purifiers Suitable for Protection Against COVID-19

Pandemic Weakens Global Economic Environment, Triggering Negative Tide in GDP

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021

Residential Air Purification Equipment: A Prelude

History and Evolution of Air Purifiers

An Insight into Types of Air Purification Technologies

Technologies and their Efficiencies in Removing Air Borne Contaminants

Types of Air Filtration Technologies and their Advantages and Limitations

Types of Air Purifiers

Stand-Alone Purification Equipment

Induct Air Purification Equipment

Residential Air Purification Equipment: Addressing Indoor Air Quality Concerns

Causes of Indoor Air Pollution

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Standalone Air Purification Equipment Market Leads Global Market

HEPA Filters to Fuel Revenue Growth

Developed Regions Lead, Developing Economies to Spearhead Future Growth

Competition

An Intensely Competitive Marketplace

Induct Air Purification Marketplace: Fragmented in Nature

Key Factors Influencing Purchases of Air Purifiers

Major Factors Responsible for Variation in Air Purifier Prices

Dispersion of Knowledge: An Important Competitive Variable

World Brands

Recent Market Activity

Residential Air Purification Equipment - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Deteriorating Indoor Air Quality amid Rising Pollution Levels in Residential Buildings: The Fundamental Growth Driver

Major Indoor Pollutants: Brief Details of Pollutant, Source, and Impact on Health

Global Indoor Air Pollution Related Fatalities by Health Condition (In %) for 2020E

Air Pollution Levels Worldwide: Average PM2.5 Concentration (in g/m) in Select Countries for 2019

Air Pollution Levels (PM10 ug/m3) for Major Countries Worldwide

Global Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Emissions (in Billion Metric Tons): 2010-2019

Countries with Highest Carbon Emissions Worldwide: Percentage Breakdown of Carbon Emissions by Country (in %) for 2020E

With Climate Change and Wildfires Impacting Indoor Air Quality, Adoption of Air Purifiers Poised to Grow

Trend towards Home Automation and Smart Homes Boosts Demand for Smart Air Purifiers

Global Smart Homes Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025

Smart Home Penetration Rate (%) by Region/Country: 2020

Select Smart Air Purifiers: A Review

Few Players Operate in Smart Air Purifiers Market

Alarming Rise in Incidence of Asthma and Allergies Spurs Demand for Air Purifiers

Rising Prevalence of Asthma in Children Bodes Well for Air Purifiers Market

HEPA Purifiers: Superior Attributes over Other Alternatives Drive Widespread Market Adoption

Aging Population Vulnerable to Air-borne Allergies and Health Risks to Fuel Air Purifier Market

Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050

Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a % of Total Population by Developed, Less Developed and Least Developed Regions: 2019 & 2030

Usage of Residential Air Purifiers Tends to Soar During Summer Season

Technology Advancements to Boost Market Prospects

A Review of Potential Air Purifier System Innovations

Select Innovations in Air Purification Systems Market

Influx of New Products Boosts Smart Air Purifiers Market

Ventilation as Double-Edged Blade Popularizes 'AC + Air Filter' Formula for Indoor Air amid COVID-19

Combination Technologies Offer Scope for Product Differentiation

Eliminating Odors and Smoke Remain Key to Product Success

Air Purifiers: A Must Have for Sufferers of Multiple Chemical Sensitivity Condition

Regulatory Standards Spruce Up Sales of Air Purification Equipment

Construction Activity Worldwide Signals Opportunities for Residential Air Purifiers Market

World Construction Industry (in US$ Trillion) for the Years 2017, 2019 & 2022

E-Commerce Makes Rapid Inroads, Expands Growth Opportunities for Air Purifiers Market

Demographic and Economic Trends Influence Market Prospects

Ballooning Global Population

World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100

Expanding Urban Population

World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P

Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1950, 1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050

Middle Class Population

Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030

Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030

Key Factors Restraining Market Growth

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

