Electronic Access Control Systems (EACS) Global Market to Reach $34.1 Billion by 2030: Growing Popularity of Smarts Cards in Providing Enhanced Protection Drives Healthy Demand for Card-Based EACS

The global market for Electronic Access Control Systems (EACS) estimated at US$10.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$34.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 16.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Authentication Systems, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 19.1% CAGR and reach US$21.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Intruder Alarm Systems segment is readjusted to a revised 12.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 27.4% CAGR



The Electronic Access Control Systems (EACS) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$11.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 27.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.9% and 13.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 256 Featured) -

ADT LLC

Allegion Plc

ASSA ABLOY AB

Axis Communications AB

BIO-key

Bosch Security Systems

dormakaba Holding AG

Gemalto N.V.

Gunnebo AB

Honeywell International, Inc.

Identiv Inc.

ISONAS

Johnson Controls International Plc

Kisi Inc.

NEC Corporation of America

Nortek Security and Control LLC

Oberthur Technologies SA

SecuGen Corporation

Sony Corporation

STANLEY Security

UTC Climate

Vanderbilt Industries

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 302 Forecast Period 2020 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2020 $9.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $22.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.4% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

EACS: Enabling Easier Protection and Control of Assets, People, and Property through Authorized & Restricted Access

Recent Market Activity

EACS: The Dominant Electronic Security Systems Category

Important Factors Driving Widespread Adoption of EACS over the Years

Consumer Perception of Crime

Regulatory Mandates

New Building Constructions/Renovations

Product Innovations & Introductions

Growing Need to Establish a National Identity Framework in Countries across the World: The Fundamental Growth Driver

Secure Document Implementations across the World by 2021

Economic Empowerment through National Identity

Mobile Identity (mID)

Digital Driver's License on the Mobile Phone

National Identity Schemes

Global Market Outlook

Developing Countries to Spearhead Growth and Replace the Hitherto Dominant US and European Markets

Electronic Access Control Systems (EACS) - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

EACS' Grand Convergence Supported by Game Changing Trends and Technologies Drive Strong Market Growth

Widespread Adoption of Smart Mobile Devices Enabling Anytime, Anywhere Access Control Drive Market Penetration

Smartphones Revolutionize Access Control Technology

Growing Popularity of Smarts Cards in Providing Enhanced Protection Drives Healthy Demand for Card-Based EACS

Smart Cards Outshines Traditional Legacy & Proximity Cards

Remote Login Made Secure by Smart Card Based EACS

Demand for Multi-Application Smart Cards Gain Momentum

Multiple Applications of Smart Cards Summarized

Biometrics: The Critically Important Authentication Technology Fast Replace the Vulnerable Traditional Access Control Approaches

Benefits

Market Drivers in a Nutshell

Market Inhibitors

Biometrics: The Dominant Electronic Access Control Technology

Frictionless Face and Iris Recognition Technologies to Take Over Fingerprint Biometrics

Law Enforcement Agencies to Invest Significantly in Biometrics Implementations

Expanding e-Governance Projects Drive Opportunities

Prisons & Detention Centers Bank on Biometrics Technology

Ubiquitous Access Control Cards to Stay Relevant Despite Rise of Biometrics

Massive Installed Base

Non-Requirement of Higher Security

Cards Work Every Time

Simple Measures to Improve Card Security

Upcoming Smart Cities to Fuel Large-Scale Adoption

Smart Homes to Drive Demand for Biometric Solutions

Growing Trend towards Affordable & Efficient Access Control Solutions Boost Adoption of Cloud Based ACaaS

Access Control as a Service (ACaaS): A Plug and Play Environment for Access Control Deployments

Cloud Services to Drive Mobility for Audio & Video Authentication

Rising Need for Identification and Authentication Drive Demand in the Commercial & Enterprise Sector

Globalization & Workforce Decentralization Boost EACS Demand

Stringent Data Protection Laws Benefit Prospects in the Enterprise Sector

Biometrics Identify Potential Opportunities in the Retail Segment

Small and Mid-Sized Businesses: A Lucrative Market Segment

Banking and Financial Services Sector: Most Promising End-use Market for EACS

Biometric Payment Cards Provide Additional Security

Expanding Social Network Footprint Opens Opportunities

EACS: A Mandatory Requirement for the Industrial Sector

Hand Geometry Biometrics for Harsh Working Environments

Behavioral EACS Technologies Gain Prominence

Rising Penetration of EACS Solutions in Airport Security Promote Market Expansion

Immigration Control & Travel Document Verification

EACS Deployments Gain Traction in the Hospitality Sector

Card-based EACS: A Widely Acknowledged Access Technology in Hospitality Facilities

Hospitality Sector Offers Significant Growth Opportunities for Biometrics-based EACS

Increasing Deployments of EACS in the Education Sector Lends Traction to Market Growth

Smart Card EACS Gaining Traction in Educational Facilities

Healthcare Establishments Offer Huge Untapped Market Potential for EACS

Contactless Access

Smart Cards and Readers

Recovery in Construction Activity Worldwide Offer Bright Prospects for the EACS Market

Exponential Increase in Global Urban Population Benefits Market Demand

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

