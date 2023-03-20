Global Aircraft and Marine Turbochargers Market Size

Brooklyn, New York, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recently revamped/updated market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Aircraft and Marine Turbochargers Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.2% from 2023 to 2028.



The market will be driven during the forecast period by growing additions in the number of aircraft and marine transport produced, increasing demand for vehicles that are fuel-efficient and have better engine performance, and the tremendous growth of air and maritime tourism and trade.

Browse 147 Market Data Tables and 115 Figures spread through 163 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Aircraft and Marine Turbochargers Market - Forecast to 2028’’

Key Market Insights

As per the component outlook, the shaft segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global market from 2023 to 2028

As per the platform outlook, the ultralight (turboprop) segment holds the largest share of the market

The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market

North America region will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period [2023-2028]

Hartzell Engine Technologies (US), PBS Velka Bites (the Czech Republic), Rolls-Royce (UK), Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (Japan), Main Turbo Systems (US), ABB (Switzerland), Cummins (US), Kawasaki Heavy Industries (Japan), and MAN Energy Solutions (Germany) among others, are some of the key players in the aircraft and marine turbochargers market





Request for a Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/aircraft-and-marine-turbochargers-market-3819

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Compressor

Turbine

Shaft

Others (Waste Gate Butterfly, Waste Gate Actuator, Throttle Butterfly, and Over Boost Control Valve)

Platform Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Aircraft

Ultralight (Turboprop)

Ultralight (Piston)

Marine

Military Ships

Commercial Ships

Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV)

Tactical UAV

Strategic UAV

Special Purpose UAV

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Single-Turbo

Twin-Turbo

Electro-Assist Turbo

Variable Geometry Turbocharger

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico





Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Netherlands

Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Thailand

Indonesia

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Rest of APAC

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Chile

Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

South Africa

Rest of MEA





