Global Advanced Wound Care Products Market to Reach $16.2 Billion by 2030: Advanced Wound Care Scores Over Traditional Wound Care in Terms of Cost and Healing Time

The global market for Advanced Wound Care Products estimated at US$9.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$16.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Moist Wound Dressings, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.9% CAGR and reach US$6.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Therapy Devices segment is readjusted to a revised 6.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10% CAGR
The Advanced Wound Care Products market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.2% and 6.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.3% CAGR.
Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.4 Billion by the year 2030.
Select Competitors (Total 116 Featured) -
- 3M Company
- Cardinal Health, Inc.
- Coloplast A/S
- ConvaTec, Inc.
- Hollister Incorporated
- Medline Industries, LP
- Molnlycke Health Care AB
- Organogenesis, Inc.
- Integra LifeSciences Corporation
- Paul Hartmann AG
- Smith & Nephew Plc
- Urgo Medical
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|583
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$9.8 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$16.2 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.5%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- COVID-19-Led Wound Management Crisis Create Need for Effective Interventions
- Deferred Wound Care Creates Pressing Need for Advanced Products
- Advanced Wound Care Products - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Product Landscape of Select Players in the Global Advanced Wound Care Market (2022)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Advanced Wound Care: An Expanding Treatment Paradigm for Acute And Chronic Wounds
- Major Categories
- Moist Dressings
- Antimicrobial Dressings
- Therapy Devices
- Active Therapies
- Market Outlook
- Rising Healthcare Burden of Chronic Wounds Drive Growth Prospects
- Prevalence and Incidence of Wounds - Select Statistics
- Global Prevalence of Wounds (2019)
- Global Wound Care Market: Percentage Breakdown of Spending by Wound Type
- Healing Time by Type of Wound (in Days)
- Chronic Wounds: Select Statistics
- Recent Market Activity
- World Brands
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Increasing Incidence of Hard to Heal Wounds Benefits Demand for Advanced Wound Care Products
- Stalled Wounds: A Growing Area of Concern
- Stalled Chronic Wounds by Country (in '000s)
- Advanced Wound Care Score Over Traditional Wound care in terms of Cost and Healing Time
- % of Treatment Cost by Type of Resource for Traditional and Advanced Wound Care
- Breakdown of Costs Associated with Wound Care
- Economic Cost of Wound Care: Traditional Gauze Dressing Vs. Foam Dressing
- Rise in Prevalence of Pressure Ulcers Throws Spotlight on Advanced Wound care Solutions
- Pressure Ulcer Occurrence Rate Based on the Length of Surgery
- Wound Care Diagnostics: A Widening Area of Interest
- Innovations and Technological Advancements Remain Buoyant in the AWC Market
- Adjunctive Wound Care Treatments Deal with Hypoxia to Expedite Wound Healing
- Wound Care Dressing for Faster Granulation
- Innovative Solutions for Hard-to-Heal Wounds
- Multilayered Non-Woven Dressing with High Tensile Strength
- Absorbent, Self-Adherent Wound Dressings
- Multilayer Silicon Foam Wound Dressings
- Smart Dressings: The Future of Wound Care
- New Wound Dressings to Drive Further Growth
- Rising Incidence of Diabetes and DFUs to Propel Market Growth and Need for Advanced Solutions
- World Diabetes and Population Statistics (2019, 2030 & 2045)
- Global Diabetes Mellitus Population Breakdown by Geographic Region: 2019, 2030 and 2045
- World Diabetes Prevalence (2000 - 2040P)
- COVID-19 Crisis & Restrictions Upend Care for Diabetic Foot Disease Patients
- Growing Focus on Reducing Hospital Stays Lends Traction
- Antimicrobial Dressings Find Application for Healing Wounds with High Bacterial Load
- Advanced Wound Care Solutions to Combat Multidrug-Resistance Bacterial & Promote Healing
- Negative Pressure Wound Therapy: A Growing Area of Wound Management
- Application of Single-use NPWT Devices Drives Adoption in Homecare Settings
- Tissue Engineering: A Growing Area of Interest in Wound Care
- Bioengineered Skin Substitutes
- Collagen Dressings in Advanced Wound Care
- Wound Management and Efficacy of Cellular Growth Factors
- Growth Factors for Wound Management - A Snapshot
- Prolonging of Healing Period of Wounds Due to Hospital Acquired Infections Further Propel Demand
- Growing Acceptance of Moist Wound Environment Spurs Demand for Moist Wound Dressings
- Advanced Wound Care for Effective Burn Wound Management
- Uptrend in Surgical Care Augurs Well for Market Growth
- Global Surgical Procedure Volume by Procedure Type
- MACRO GROWTH DRIVERS
- Impact of Healthcare Expenditure on Market Growth
- World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017-2023
- Expanding Aging Population Spurs Demand
- Global Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050
- Elderly Healthcare Expenditure as a % of GDP for 1970, 2010 and 2050
- Growing Obesity Levels and Risks of Pressure Ulcers to Support Demand
- Global Obesity Epidemic: Percentage of Overweight, Obese, and Severely Obese Adults for 2014 & 2025
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
