Global Advanced Wound Care Products Market to Reach $16.2 Billion by 2030: Advanced Wound Care Scores Over Traditional Wound Care in Terms of Cost and Healing Time

Dublin, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Advanced Wound Care Products: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Advanced Wound Care Products estimated at US$9.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$16.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Moist Wound Dressings, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.9% CAGR and reach US$6.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Therapy Devices segment is readjusted to a revised 6.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10% CAGR



The Advanced Wound Care Products market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.2% and 6.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.3% CAGR.

Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.4 Billion by the year 2030.



Select Competitors (Total 116 Featured) -

3M Company

Cardinal Health, Inc.

Coloplast A/S

ConvaTec, Inc.

Hollister Incorporated

Medline Industries, LP

Molnlycke Health Care AB

Organogenesis, Inc.

Integra LifeSciences Corporation

Paul Hartmann AG

Smith & Nephew Plc

Urgo Medical

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 583 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $9.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $16.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.5% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

COVID-19-Led Wound Management Crisis Create Need for Effective Interventions

Deferred Wound Care Creates Pressing Need for Advanced Products

Advanced Wound Care Products - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Advanced Wound Care Products - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Product Landscape of Select Players in the Global Advanced Wound Care Market (2022)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Advanced Wound Care: An Expanding Treatment Paradigm for Acute And Chronic Wounds

Major Categories

Moist Dressings

Antimicrobial Dressings

Therapy Devices

Active Therapies

Market Outlook

Rising Healthcare Burden of Chronic Wounds Drive Growth Prospects

Prevalence and Incidence of Wounds - Select Statistics

Global Prevalence of Wounds (2019)

Global Wound Care Market: Percentage Breakdown of Spending by Wound Type

Healing Time by Type of Wound (in Days)

Chronic Wounds: Select Statistics

Recent Market Activity

World Brands

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Incidence of Hard to Heal Wounds Benefits Demand for Advanced Wound Care Products

Stalled Wounds: A Growing Area of Concern

Stalled Chronic Wounds by Country (in '000s)

Advanced Wound Care Score Over Traditional Wound care in terms of Cost and Healing Time

% of Treatment Cost by Type of Resource for Traditional and Advanced Wound Care

Breakdown of Costs Associated with Wound Care

Economic Cost of Wound Care: Traditional Gauze Dressing Vs. Foam Dressing

Rise in Prevalence of Pressure Ulcers Throws Spotlight on Advanced Wound care Solutions

Pressure Ulcer Occurrence Rate Based on the Length of Surgery

Wound Care Diagnostics: A Widening Area of Interest

Innovations and Technological Advancements Remain Buoyant in the AWC Market

Adjunctive Wound Care Treatments Deal with Hypoxia to Expedite Wound Healing

Wound Care Dressing for Faster Granulation

Innovative Solutions for Hard-to-Heal Wounds

Multilayered Non-Woven Dressing with High Tensile Strength

Absorbent, Self-Adherent Wound Dressings

Multilayer Silicon Foam Wound Dressings

Smart Dressings: The Future of Wound Care

New Wound Dressings to Drive Further Growth

Rising Incidence of Diabetes and DFUs to Propel Market Growth and Need for Advanced Solutions

World Diabetes and Population Statistics (2019, 2030 & 2045)

Global Diabetes Mellitus Population Breakdown by Geographic Region: 2019, 2030 and 2045

World Diabetes Prevalence (2000 - 2040P)

COVID-19 Crisis & Restrictions Upend Care for Diabetic Foot Disease Patients

Growing Focus on Reducing Hospital Stays Lends Traction

Antimicrobial Dressings Find Application for Healing Wounds with High Bacterial Load

Advanced Wound Care Solutions to Combat Multidrug-Resistance Bacterial & Promote Healing

Negative Pressure Wound Therapy: A Growing Area of Wound Management

Application of Single-use NPWT Devices Drives Adoption in Homecare Settings

Tissue Engineering: A Growing Area of Interest in Wound Care

Bioengineered Skin Substitutes

Collagen Dressings in Advanced Wound Care

Wound Management and Efficacy of Cellular Growth Factors

Growth Factors for Wound Management - A Snapshot

Prolonging of Healing Period of Wounds Due to Hospital Acquired Infections Further Propel Demand

Growing Acceptance of Moist Wound Environment Spurs Demand for Moist Wound Dressings

Advanced Wound Care for Effective Burn Wound Management

Uptrend in Surgical Care Augurs Well for Market Growth

Global Surgical Procedure Volume by Procedure Type

MACRO GROWTH DRIVERS

Impact of Healthcare Expenditure on Market Growth

World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017-2023

Expanding Aging Population Spurs Demand

Global Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050

Elderly Healthcare Expenditure as a % of GDP for 1970, 2010 and 2050

Growing Obesity Levels and Risks of Pressure Ulcers to Support Demand

Global Obesity Epidemic: Percentage of Overweight, Obese, and Severely Obese Adults for 2014 & 2025

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8tu9a8

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment