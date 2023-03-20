Nutritional Premixes Market to be Worth $16.8 Billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

Redding, California, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled, ‘ Nutritional Premixes Market by Type (Combined Premixes, Vitamin Premixes, Mineral Premixes, Amino Acid Premixes, Nucleotide Premixes, Nutraceutical Premixes), Form (Powder, Liquid), Application (Animal Feed, Health Supplements, Food and Beverages) - Global Forecast to 2030,’ the nutritional premixes market is expected to reach $16.76 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2023 to 2030.

Download Free Report Sample Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=3864

A nutritional premix is a customized blend where each nutrient component is prescaled and precision blended into a premix for application in food & beverages, animal feed, healthcare, and personal care to enhance the nutritional value of the products. The growth of this market is attributed to the rising health & wellness trend, changing food landscape, increasing demand for fortified food products, convenience in usage offered by nutritional premixes as a single ingredient over multiple ingredients, and increasing demand for compound animal feed. The demand for nutritional premixes has grown particularly fast in developing economies, as industrial growth has resulted in rapid urbanization, a huge population base, and higher per capita incomes.

The nutritional premixes market is segmented based on type, form, application, and geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyses the market at the country level.

Key Findings in the Nutritional Premixes Market Study:

Based on type, the nutritional premixes market is segmented into combined nutritional premixes, vitamin premixes, mineral premixes, amino acid premixes, nucleotide premixes, fiber premixes, nutraceutical premixes, and other nutritional premixes. In 2023, the combined premixes segment is expected to account for the largest share of the nutritional premixes market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to consumers’ increasing preference for blends of different functional ingredients, multiple nutritional benefits offered by custom premix blends to humans & animals, and increasing demand for fortified feed and food products. The combined premixes segment is also projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Speak to our Analysts to Understand the Impact of COVID-19 on Your Business: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/cp_id=3864

Based on form, the nutritional premixes market is segmented into powder and liquid. In 2023, the powder segment is expected to account for the largest share of the nutritional premixes market. However, the liquid segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the increasing demand for liquid nutritional premixes from beverage manufacturers.

Based on application, the nutritional premixes market is mainly segmented into animal feed, nutrition and health supplements, food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, and other applications. In 2023, the animal feed segment is expected to account for the largest share of the nutritional premixes market. The high demand for nutritional premixes in the animal feed industry is attributed to the growing livestock industry due to increasing meat consumption, the ban on the use of antibiotic growth promoters in animal feed, and the rising awareness about animal welfare. However, the food & beverages segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The rapid growth of this segment is attributed to the large number of functional benefits offered by nutritional premixes and the rising demand for fortified food & beverages. Nutritional premixes are increasingly used to enhance flavor & texture, boost nutrient content, improve appearance, and add nutritional stability to finished products.

Quick Buy – Nutritional Premixes Market - Global Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecast (2022-2029), Research Report: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/Checkout/99798712

Based on geography, in 2023, Asia-Pacific is expected to account for the largest share of the nutritional premixes market. Asia-Pacific’s major market share is attributed to the growing compound animal feed industry, rapid economic growth in the region, increasing demand for fortified food products in emerging and developing countries such as India, China, Indonesia, and Thailand, and rising investments from major players in the region. This regional market is also slated to register the fastest growth rate during the forecast period.

Some of the key players operating in the nutritional premixes market are Koninklijke DSM N.V. (The Netherlands), Glanbia Plc (Ireland), BASF SE (Germany), Corbion N.V. (The Netherlands), Watson Foods Co., Inc. (U.S.), Archer Daniels Midland Company (U.S.), Cargill, Incorporated (U.S.), SternVitamin GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Vitablend Nederland B.V. (The Netherlands), Hellay Australia Pty. Ltd. (Australia), Nutreco N.V. (The Netherlands), InVivo Agrosciences (France), Farbest-Tallman Foods Corporation (U.S.), Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd. (India), and Koninklijke Coöperatie Agrifirm U.A. (The Netherlands).

To gain more insights into the market with a detailed table of content and figures, click here: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/nutritional-premixes-market-3864

Scope of the report:

Nutritional Premixes Market, by Type

Combined Nutritional Premixes

Vitamin Premixes

Mineral Premixes

Amino Acid Premixes

Nucleotide Premixes

Fiber Premixes

Nutraceutical Premixes

Other Nutritional Premixes

Nutritional Premixes Market, by Form

Powder

Liquid

Nutritional Premixes Market, by Application

Animal Feed Poultry Feed Ruminant Feed Swine Feed Aqua Feed Other Animal Feed

Nutrition and Health Supplements Dietary Supplements Infant Nutrition Sports Nutrition Clinical Nutrition

Food and Beverages Beverages Milk and Milk Products Bakery & Confectionary Cereals & Snacks Other Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Other Applications

Nutritional Premixes Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China Japan India Australia Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Download Free Report Sample Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=3864

Related Reports

Vitamin D Market by Analog (Vitamin D3, Vitamin D2), Source (Plant-sourced, Animal-sourced), Form (Dry, Liquid), Application (Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverages, Feed & Pet Food, Personal Care) — Global Forecast to 2030

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/vitamin-d-market-5441

Feed Additives Market by Type (Acidifiers, Probiotics, Enzyme, Antioxidants, Antibiotics, Amino Acids, Vitamins, Minerals), Animal Type (Poultry, Aquatic Animals), Source (Synthetic), and Geography- Global Forecast to 2027

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/feed-additives-market-5082

Nutraceutical Ingredients Market by Product Type (Vitamins, Amino Acids, Probiotic, Minerals), Derivation Method (Natural, Synthetic), Form, Application (Dietary Supplements, Infant and Maternal Nutrition), End User, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2025

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/nutraceutical-ingredients-market-5044

About Meticulous Research®

Meticulous Research® was founded in 2010 and incorporated as Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd. in 2013 as a private limited company under the Companies Act, 1956. Since its incorporation, the company has become the leading provider of premium market intelligence in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The name of our company defines our services, strengths, and values. Since the inception, we have only thrived to research, analyze, and present the critical market data with great attention to details. With the meticulous primary and secondary research techniques, we have built strong capabilities in data collection, interpretation, and analysis of data including qualitative and quantitative research with the finest team of analysts. We design our meticulously analyzed intelligent and value-driven syndicate market research reports, custom studies, quick turnaround research, and consulting solutions to address business challenges of sustainable growth.