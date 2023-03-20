Community Living Toronto and Tridel Announce Partnership for Lawson Redevelopment

English French

TORONTO, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Community Living Toronto (CLTO) and Tridel are pleased to announce their partnership on the Lawson redevelopment at 1710 – 1712 Ellesmere Road in Scarborough. The proposal aims to deliver an inclusive community that sets the standard for organizations and home builders to partner to meet housing demands for all people.

The Lawson redevelopment proposal seeks to build mixed-use housing, including affordable rental, independent living, supported living, and market condominium suites. The development proposes five towers ranging in height from 28 to 52 storeys, with approximately 2,200 residential suites, which include 280 proposed rental suites. People with intellectual disabilities, supported by CLTO, will have an opportunity to live in this inclusive community.

“Developing vibrant neighbourhoods where people with intellectual disabilities are included from the beginning, is more important than ever,” says Brad Saunders, CEO of Community Living Toronto. “The announcement today of our partnership is an example of how Community Living Toronto continues to create unique, supportive spaces for people with an intellectual disability and their families.”

With a focus on leadership, innovation, and respect for the diverse human needs of the community, this proposal aims to create a space that is not just buildings but an epitome of exceptional service that is authentic, forward-thinking, and equitable - a safe and welcoming environment that fosters belonging, trust, and exceptional experiences for all.

“Tridel is proud to partner with Community Living Toronto,” says Jim Ritchie, President of Tridel. “This proposed redevelopment assists in addressing the housing needs in the Greater Toronto Area. We are excited to bring our expertise in delivering quality homes and to support the build of an innovative and inclusive community that is welcoming to all.”

The development will positively contribute to the city and community with a proposed mixed tenure of residential suites (condominium and rental), retail and commercial uses, a new public park, Privately Owned Public Spaces (POPS), new program and community uses, an enhanced public realm, energy efficient and sustainable features, accessibility features, and support for pedestrian and active transportation movements with appropriate connections throughout the community.

The partnership between Community Living Toronto and Tridel related to the Lawson redevelopment is a significant step forward in building communities of belonging that serve everyone in the community.

For the full project backgrounder, click HERE.

About Community Living Toronto



Celebrating 75 years of belonging, Community Living Toronto has long been a source of support for people with an intellectual disability and their families. Community Living Toronto offers a wide range of services including respite, person-directed planning, employment supports, supported living, and community-based activities.

Community Living Toronto is proud to support over 4,000 individuals and their families in more than 80 locations across Toronto. The "community living movement" began with families who wanted their children to live in the community, rather than institutions. Today, Community Living Toronto continues to advocate for inclusive communities and support the rights and choices of people with an intellectual disability. For more information, please visit our website: https://cltoronto.ca/

About Tridel

Tridel® is Canada’s leading developer and builder of condominium residences with homebuilding experience since 1934. To date, the Tridel Group of Companies is responsible for producing over 89,000 homes. Tridel is determined to develop socially and environmentally responsible condominium communities that meet the needs of today’s homeowners while safeguarding the well-being of future generations. The company is working to meet this goal by focusing on innovation that promotes environmentally sustainable design, social inclusion and cohesion, as well as high performance in construction, and corporate stewardship.

Tridel is committed to building the highest quality condominiums possible and has won virtually every award in the industry for design, corporate social responsibility, customer service, sales, marketing and construction excellence. Tridel looks forward to continuing the long, proud history of award-winning excellence with over 20 new condominium communities currently under development in the Greater Toronto Area.

For more information, please contact:

Community Living Toronto



Petronilla Ndebele

Director, Strategic Communications and Stakeholder Relations

petronilla.ndebele@cltoronto.ca

416-356-1532 Tridel



Justin Van Dette

Senior Director, Government Relations

Tridel

jvandette@tridel.com

416-697-5832

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2941062b-69fa-496b-81d9-fcda953f5457

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fbac43be-8af9-48fc-9447-6b047e8e559c