The global tabletop games market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.82% from 2022 to 2028

These conventions are gatherings where people compete and play several games in a large and small conventions and are the spaces where designers, publishers, and players interact. Some large gaming conventions include UK GAMES EXPO, PAX Unplugged, Gen Con, Essen Spiel, and many more. These conventions provide huge opportunities to the tabletop games market vendors, and several conventions, exhibitions, events, and fairs are held annually. These events are an important opportunity for both large and small-sized vendors in the industry to highlight their product offerings and solutions to customers.

Shifting Focus Towards Leisure Activities



Tabletop games are best for leisure as they provide entertainment and release stress. Demand for tabletop games is increasing rapidly in offices, cafes, restaurants, and resorts. During working hours, people require something to relax and chill. Moreover, tabletop games are the best to play during free time, relaxing and chilling with friends. Even in cafes, the popularity of tabletop games is increasing significantly, thus driving the demand for the tabletop games market.

People need leisure activities when their routine life becomes boring due to work pressure and heavy responsibilities. The ability to regenerate, purify, relax, and heal during leisure has become necessary. Focus on leisure activities is shifting due to hectic life, thus creating an opportunity for the tabletop games market. There are tabletop games that are played on the table, like cards and board games. Chess, Tic-Tac-Toe, Checkers, and Backgammon are common tabletop games.



INDUSTRY RESTRAINTS



Lack of Product Awareness



A lack of product awareness can significantly challenge the tabletop games market, as it can limit consumer interest and purchasing decisions. When consumers are unaware of the products available, they may be less likely to purchase or consider purchasing tabletop games. This can be particularly true for niche and specialty games, which may not have the same level of exposure or visibility as more popular games. Without adequate marketing and promotion, these games may not reach their target audience and struggle to gain market traction. New entrants face challenges in spreading awareness about their products and reasons to buy them specifically. There are too many options available for entertainment and fun. However, companies with a good reputation in the tabletop game market don’t have difficulty making consumers aware of their products.



SEGMENTATION ANALYSIS



INSIGHTS BY TYPE



The board games type segment dominated the global tabletop games market, generating a revenue of over USD 18 billion in 2022, and is expected to dominate the industry during the forecast period, witnessing a CAGR of over 13%. Some of the popular board games are Pandemic, Scythe, Sagrada, Azul, Gloomhaven, Near and Far, Settlers of Catan, and Warhammer Underworlds: Shadespire, among others. The majority of tabletop games are strategy-oriented ones. For example, Settlers of Catan is a multiplayer board game where players assume the role of settlers. Each player must build and develop holdings while trading and acquiring resources, and players are awarded points as their resources or settlements grow. The first to collect the maximum points (10) wins the game. Geographically, the popularity of tabletop board games is high in Europe and APAC, and these regions will continue to dominate the industry during the forecast period.



Segmentation By Type



• Board Games

o Puzzles Games

o Tabletop Board Games

o Collectible Card Games

o Card & Dice Games

o Miniature Games

o RPG Board Games

• Dexterity Games

• Tile-Based Games

• Paper & Pencil Games



INSIGHTS BY THEME



In 2022, the educational games segment dominated the global tabletop games market with a 41.25% share owing to the higher penetration of puzzles among end-users. These games are mainly designed for preschoolers and grade schoolers and help players to develop critical and logical thinking. Several educational tabletop games help children easily understand maths, geography, and other subjects. Educational tabletop games remain relevant even in the modern era, and parents constantly look for sources to keep their children engaged. Therefore, vendors are increasingly focusing on developing tabletop games with a learning quotient. The educational tabletop games segment is expected to witness significant demand in the years ahead, owing to the ability of such games to develop basic preschool skills. Color matching, identifying letters, alphabets, numbers, counting, identifying shapes and patterns, developing fine motor skills, and strategic thinking skills, among others, are some of the key offerings of such games.



Segmentation by Theme



• Educational Tabletop Games

• Strategy & War Tabletop Games

• Fantasy Tabletop Games

• Sports Tabletop Games

• Historical Tabletop Games

• Other Tabletop Games



INSIGHTS BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL



The offline distribution channel accounted for the highest global tabletop games market revenue and was valued at USD 13.31 billion in 2022 and is majorly distributed through B2B brick-and-mortar stores such as supermarkets, hypermarkets, and specialty stores. Retailers act as the face of the company and are the point of purchase for customers. Retailers are equally important for vendors owing to their direct interaction with end-user customers. A lot of key emerging markets prefer product distribution through retailers than distributors. It becomes important for vendors to maintain a healthy relationship with retailers to grow ahead of their competitors.



Segmentation by Distribution Channel



• Offline

o Specialty Stores

o Mass Market Players

o Other Retailers

• Online



INSIGHTS BY USER GROUP



The global tabletop games market by user group is dominated by the adult group segment, with a revenue of around USD 11.07 billion in 2022. Vendors are focusing on manufacturing tabletop games which are strategic and tactical. Adults are likely towards murder mystery and adventure tabletop games. Tabletop games reduce stress, and adults prefer tabletop games during office breaks. Kids’ tabletop games hold the second highest market share, around 33%. The kid’s tabletop games market is witnessed to grow at the highest CAGR as people are shifting towards educating their kids through the help of tabletop games. As parents are moving towards tabletop games for their kids, demand is expected to fuel from those regions where the kid’s population is high.



Segmentation by User Group



• Adults

• Kids

• Family & Party



GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

North America dominated the global tabletop games industry, accounting for a 28.81% share in 2022. The trend of tabletop game cafes is increasing rapidly across the North American region, creating a potential market for tabletop games. Tabletop game cafes have been gaining immense popularity in the US. Some famous tabletop game cafes in New York are Fat Cat, The Uncommons, e’s Bar, Chess Forum, Molly’s Cupcakes, The Compleat Strategist, and Clinton Hall, among others. Millennials are looking forward to recreational activities due to increased screen time, thus creating the demand for tabletop game cafes in the region.



Segmentation by Geography



• North America

o US

o Canada

• APAC

o China

o India

o Japan

o Indonesia

o South Korea

o Australia

o Malaysia

o Singapore

o Thailand

o New Zealand

o Vietnam

• Europe

o UK

o France

o Germany

o Russia

o Italy

o Sweden

o Norway

o Spain

o Denmark

o Switzerland

o Iceland

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

o Argentina

o Colombia

o Rest Of Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Uae

o Egypt

o Turkey



COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Competition in the tabletop games market is highly intensified due to the influx of several local players. The industry for tabletop games is slowly shifting from being concentrated, with Hasbro and Mattel enjoying a larger chunk of the overall share, to a fragmented one, with several independent vendors barging in. The other bigger players were also able to sustain their industry share. New vendors entered the market trying to capitalize on people spending more time with their families. With significant investments in new product segments, the major focus is developing a strong connection with all age groups. Smaller vendors such as Asmadi Games, Bezier Games, Buffalo Games, INI, Kamings Trade, and Ludo Fact, among others, now have a significant market presence.



Key Company Profiles



• Asmodee Group

• Hasbro

• Mattel

• Ravensburger



Other Prominent Vendors



• Asmadi Games

• Bezier Games

• Boardgamedesign.com

• Buffalo Games

• Clementoni

• CMON

• Disney

• Funko

• Games Workshop

• Gibsons Games

• Goliath Games

• Grey Fox Games

• IELLO Games

• Indie Boards and Cards

• INI

• Epoch Everlasting Play

• Imago Group

• Kamings Trade

• Learning Resources

• Lifestyle Boardgames

• Loony Labs

• Ludo Fact

• Melissa & Doug

• MindWare

• North Star Games

• Orchard Toys

• Panda Game Manufacturing

• Pegasus Spiele

• Piatnik

• Reaper Miniatures

• Rio Grande Games

• Schmidt Spiele

• Spin Master

• Spontaneous Games

• Sunsout

• Surprised Stare Games

• Talicor

• Trend Enterprises

• Ultra Pro International

• University Games

• USAOPOLY

• Winning Moves Games

• WizKids

• Zobmondo



