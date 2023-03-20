Air Dried Food Market is Estimated to Cross USD 140.3 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2022 to 2028; Growing Trend of Clean Label and Natural Food Products to Propel Market Growth

Westford USA, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The air dried food market is experiencing significant growth in Asia and Europe, driven by various factors. One key driver is the increasing focus on health and wellness, as consumers become more conscious about their food's quality and nutritional value. Changing lifestyles and busy schedules have also increased demand for convenient, easy-to-prepare meals, further fueling the market's growth. In addition, as more people enjoy higher disposable income levels, they are increasingly willing to pay premium prices for high-quality, convenient food products. Such an emerging trend is expected to continue in the coming years as more consumers seek out healthy, convenient food options that fit their busy lifestyles.

According to SkyQuest, the global fast food industry size is expected to reach USD 1511.3 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 6.5%. This growth is fueled by various factors, including the increasing demand for fast and convenient food options, changing lifestyles, and rising fast food chains worldwide. One of the industries that will benefit from the growth of the fast food industry is the air dried food market. Air-dried food is becoming increasingly popular due to its convenience, long shelf life, and preservation of nutrients.

Air drying food is a method of preserving food by removing its moisture content through exposure to air. In recent years, the air-dried food industry has experienced a surge in popularity as more people have become interested in natural and healthy food options. Air-dried food is often marketed as a healthier alternative to traditional processed foods, as it does not require preservatives, additives, or chemicals.

Powder and Granules Segment Dominate the Market as Such Forms of Air-Dried Food are Easy to Store, Transport, and Use

The air dried food market is witnessing significant growth, with the powder and granules segment leading the charge. In 2021, this segment held the dominant market share, and it is projected to maintain its dominance from 2022 to 2028. One of the key advantages of air-dried powders and granules is their convenience. These products can be easily stored and transported, making them ideal for use in various settings, including households, restaurants, and food processing facilities. Additionally, they are easy to use in cooking and baking, as they can be quickly added to recipes without additional preparation.

The air dried food market has been growing steadily in Asia Pacific and Europe in 2021, and these regions contributed the largest revenue share. The trend pattern is projected to continue over the next few years, with Asia Pacific and Europe maintaining their leading positions in the market until 2028. In Asia Pacific, the market has been driven by the increasing demand for healthy and convenient food options. With the rise in health-conscious consumers, many are turning to air dried foods as an alternative to traditional snacks and meals. In Europe, the market for air dried food has been driven by the growing trend of sustainable and eco-friendly food production.

Coffee Beans Segment to Retain High Growth Thanks to Increasing Popularity and Demand for High-Quality Coffee

In 2021, the coffee beans segment captured a higher market share than other segments. The trend is expected to continue from 2022 to 2028, with analysis indicating that coffee beans will remain a major segment in the air dried food market. The segment growth can be driven by the rising demand for coffee-based products and the convenience of air-dried coffee beans. In addition, air-dried coffee beans are convenient for use in various products such as instant coffee, coffee capsules, and coffee pods. Using air-dried coffee beans in these products provides convenience for consumers but also helps reduce waste as the beans have a longer shelf life.

According to recent reports, North America has shown significant growth in the air dried food market in 2021. The regional growth is expected to continue in the coming years, with the market projected to experience substantial expansion by 2028. The factor contributing to the growth of the air-dried food market in North America is the increasing popularity of outdoor activities such as hiking, camping, and backpacking. In addition, air-dried foods are lightweight and easy to transport, making them an ideal option for people on the go.

The air dried food market has been a rapidly growing industry over the past few years, with many companies seeking to exploit this trend. As a result, the global market has become highly competitive, with businesses vying for market share and trying to differentiate themselves from their competitors. To help organizations and investors navigate this complex and ever-changing landscape, SkyQuest, a trusted market research firm, has released a comprehensive report providing a detailed industry analysis. The report is designed to give businesses the insights they need to make informed decisions and stay ahead of the competition.

Key Developments in Air Dried Food Market

EnWave Corporation, a leading technology company specializing in dehydration and drying organic materials, has announced the sale of its NutraDried assets. Additionally, the company has signed a new license agreement with Creations Foods U.S. Inc. to produce and sell its popular Moon Cheese snack. The sale of NutraDried assets is part of EnWave's strategy to focus on its core technologies, including Radiant Energy Vacuum ("REV™") and Terpenes.

ROHA Group, a leading manufacturer of natural colors, flavors, and ingredients for the food industry, has announced its acquisition of SARAF Foods, a renowned player in the freeze-drying market. This strategic move aims to strengthen ROHA's position in the global food industry and enhance its capabilities in providing innovative and sustainable food solutions.

L Catterton, a leading global consumer-focused private equity firm, has recently invested significantly in Partner Pet, China's top freeze-dried pet food company. The investment will enable Partner Pet to expand its operations and enhance its capabilities to meet China's growing demand for high-quality, natural pet food products.

Key Questions Answered in Air Dried Food Market Report

How does the regulatory environment impact the identified market segments and regions, and what are the potential changes?

What are the key customer needs and preferences in the identified market segments and regions, and how can businesses meet these needs?

What emerging trends and technologies will likely influence the identified market segments and regions, and how can businesses prepare for them?

What are the major players' competitive landscape and market share in the identified market segments and regions, and how can businesses differentiate themselves from their competitors?

