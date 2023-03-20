New York, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Urinary Catheters Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799872/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Urinary Catheters Market to Reach $9.4 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Urinary Catheters estimated at US$5.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$9.4 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 6.3% over the period 2022-2030. Intermittent Catheters, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.1% CAGR and reach US$5.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Foley Catheters segment is readjusted to a revised 4.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.6% CAGR
The Urinary Catheters market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.4% and 5.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.2% CAGR.
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Urological Catheters: A Prelude
Recent Market Activity
Burgeoning Aging Populace: The Prime Driver for the Urological
Catheters Market
Increasing Prevalence of Urinary Incontinence - A Key Growth
Driver for Urinary Catheters Market
Expanding Pool of ESRD and CKD Patients - The Major Growth
Propeller for Dialysis Catheters
Segment Analysis
Urinary Catheters Market Poised to Witness Steady Growth
Dialysis Catheters Market Driven by Increasing Number of CKD
Patients
Developing Countries Propel Growth, Backed by Improving
Healthcare Infrastructure and Reimbursements
Urological Catheters - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Northbound Trajectory in Healthcare Expenditure Creates Fertile
Environment
Rising Tide of Lifestyle Diseases Lead to Increased Renal Diseases
Global Diabetic Statistics - Opportunity Indicators
Increasing Obesity Levels Underpin Market Growth
Dire Need to Prevent Catheter-linked Infection Propels the
Frequency of Catheter Changes
Antimicrobial-Coated Urinary Catheters Aiding in Lowering HAI
RiskHome-based
Focus on Infection Prevention Promotes Research and Product
Innovations
Unlocking Bacterial Genes Opens Doors to Preventing Biofilms
Rising Incidence of Prostate Cancer Drives Urinary Catheters
Market
Increasing Preference for Home Care Drives Urinary Catheters
Demand
Home-based Hemodialysis - An Emerging Market for Dialysis
Catheter Makers
Female Population Drives Demand
Total Urinary Incontinence in Spinal Cord Injury Patients to
Increase Catheter Usage
Incontinence in Multiple Sclerosis Drives Urinary Catheters Market
Increasing Demand for Tunneled Catheters versus Non-tunneled
Catheters
Market Challenges
Development of Alternative Treatment
Stringent Regulations Impacting Product Development
Intense Competition Eroding Profit Margins
