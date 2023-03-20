New York, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Urinary Catheters Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799872/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Urinary Catheters Market to Reach $9.4 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Urinary Catheters estimated at US$5.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$9.4 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 6.3% over the period 2022-2030. Intermittent Catheters, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.1% CAGR and reach US$5.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Foley Catheters segment is readjusted to a revised 4.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.6% CAGR



The Urinary Catheters market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.4% and 5.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.2% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 57 Featured)

- AngioDynamics Inc.

- B. Braun Melsungen AG

- Boston Scientific Corp.

- Coloplast Group

- ConvaTec Group Plc

- Cook Medical Inc.

- Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

- Hollister Inc.

- Medline Industries Inc.

- Medtronic Plc.

- Teleflex Inc.

- Wellspect HealthCare





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799872/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Urological Catheters: A Prelude

Recent Market Activity

Burgeoning Aging Populace: The Prime Driver for the Urological

Catheters Market

Increasing Prevalence of Urinary Incontinence - A Key Growth

Driver for Urinary Catheters Market

Expanding Pool of ESRD and CKD Patients - The Major Growth

Propeller for Dialysis Catheters

Segment Analysis

Urinary Catheters Market Poised to Witness Steady Growth

Dialysis Catheters Market Driven by Increasing Number of CKD

Patients

Developing Countries Propel Growth, Backed by Improving

Healthcare Infrastructure and Reimbursements

Urological Catheters - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

AngioDynamics, Inc. (USA)

B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany)

Boston Scientific Corp. (USA)

C R Bard, Inc. (USA)

Coloplast Group (Denmark)

ConvaTec Group Plc (UK)

Cook Medical, Inc. (USA)

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (Germany)

Hollister, Inc. (USA)

Medical Technologies of Georgia, Inc. (USA)

Medline Industries, Inc. (USA)

Medtronic PLC (USA)

Teleflex Inc. (USA)

Wellspect HealthCare (Sweden)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Northbound Trajectory in Healthcare Expenditure Creates Fertile

Environment

Rising Tide of Lifestyle Diseases Lead to Increased Renal Diseases

Global Diabetic Statistics - Opportunity Indicators

Increasing Obesity Levels Underpin Market Growth

Dire Need to Prevent Catheter-linked Infection Propels the

Frequency of Catheter Changes

Antimicrobial-Coated Urinary Catheters Aiding in Lowering HAI

RiskHome-based

Focus on Infection Prevention Promotes Research and Product

Innovations

Unlocking Bacterial Genes Opens Doors to Preventing Biofilms

Rising Incidence of Prostate Cancer Drives Urinary Catheters

Market

Increasing Preference for Home Care Drives Urinary Catheters

Demand

Home-based Hemodialysis - An Emerging Market for Dialysis

Catheter Makers

Female Population Drives Demand

Total Urinary Incontinence in Spinal Cord Injury Patients to

Increase Catheter Usage

Incontinence in Multiple Sclerosis Drives Urinary Catheters Market

Increasing Demand for Tunneled Catheters versus Non-tunneled

Catheters

Market Challenges

Development of Alternative Treatment

Stringent Regulations Impacting Product Development

Intense Competition Eroding Profit Margins



