EarthCam Launches IoT StreamCam 4K for Retail Interior Construction

Grapevine, Texas, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EarthCam, the leader in live camera technology, content and services, today announced its latest visual data solutions for construction and facilities management at the SPECS retail industry conference. EarthCam will demonstrate new, cost-effective ways for retailers and contractors to incorporate jobsite cameras and an array of internet-of-things (IoT) sensors. These new innovations deliver superior insight to help retailers manage risk during new store construction and renovations.

The new IoT StreamCam 4K allows up to eight separate low-power wireless devices to share a single 4G LTE data connection. This economical platform allows a selection of compact, accessory cameras and IoT sensors to document interior progress and jobsite conditions. Connecting Door Cams to the platform will log visitors, track deliveries and read simple QR codes to create an effective photo timeclock that accurately documents time-in and time-out. Alerts are configurable and include flood, smoke and glass-breakage, plus more from an ever-growing list of IoT devices.

“EarthCam’s decades-long commitment to retail construction has given us a deep understanding of the unique requirements that the industry has for visual information,” said Brian Cury, founder & CEO at EarthCam. “The new IoT StreamCam 4K is EarthCam’s best-in-class, and is central to providing data-rich video to monitor jobsites, document progress, and reduce delays.”

The IoT StreamCam 4K adds value by expanding coverage for interior projects and is part of EarthCam’s complete visual data ecosystem for retail. Combined with IoT sensors, this unique system provides live-streaming, high-resolution video, AI analytics, 4K time-lapse and environmental data to keep facilities safe and projects on schedule.

Weighing less than 10 pounds, the IoT StreamCam 4K is easy to set up and relocate, includes a heavy duty tripod, advanced battery backup and up to 365 days of encrypted, continuous security recording.

EarthCam’s Control Center has long been the software of choice among industry for smart project documentation, marketing, safety and security. EarthCam provides camera rentals, professional installation and reality capture services to make construction project management more efficient with powerful visual data. Mobile apps provide convenient access to all visual information from the field. To learn more about EarthCam’s services for retail construction, visit EarthCam’s exhibit #312 at the SPECS Show or earthcam.net/retail.

ABOUT EARTHCAM

EarthCam® is the global leader in providing live camera technology, content and services. Founded in 1996, EarthCam provides live streaming video, time-lapse construction cameras, 3D/4D BIM model integrations and security solutions for corporate and government clients. EarthCam leads the industry with the highest resolution imagery available, including the world’s first outdoor gigapixel panorama camera system. This patented technology delivers superior multi-billion pixel clarity for monitoring and archiving important projects and events. EarthCam has documented over a trillion dollars of construction projects around the world. The company is headquartered on a 10-acre campus in Northern New Jersey.

EarthCam’s retail clients include: Acadia, Apple, bp, Burger King, Chase Bank, CBRE, Chipotle, Costco, CVS, Dunkin Donuts, Five Guys, Home Depot, Hudson Yards, Inspire Brands, Kimco, Love's Travel Stops, McDonald's, Seritage Growth Properties, Sheetz, Shake Shack, SoFi Stadium, Smithsonian Air & Space Museum, Statue of Liberty Museum, T-Mobile, RPM Pizza, Taco Bell, Target, Tractor Supply, UBS Arena, Urban Edge and Walgreens.

Learn more about EarthCam’s innovative solutions at earthcam.net.

