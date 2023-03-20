Sterile Medical Packaging Global Market to 2030: Increase in Surgical Procedures that use Electrosurgical Accessories and Prepackaged Medical Equipment Drives Growth

Dublin, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sterile Medical Packaging Market, By Material Type, By Product Type, By Application Type, and By Geography - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Sterile medical packaging (SMP) involves the use of various types of packaging materials to protect and preserve medical devices. These materials allow penetration of the sterilizing agent, which maintains the sterility of the device. They also offer ease of opening and allow aseptic delivery of the product.

The types of packaging materials used for sterile medical products include wrapper bags, perforated instrument cassettes, and peel pouches.

These materials can be woven or non-woven and must be specially designed to withstand the sterilization process. The material should also meet the specifications of the items being sterilized.



The sterile medical packaging market is driven by stringent regulations to ensure the safety of the products and the efficient packaging of medical products.

This market is also gaining high growth due to an increase in surgical procedures that use electrosurgical accessories and prepackaged medical equipment.

Moreover, increasing health awareness and growing population are driving growth of the market. Furthermore, several players are entering this industry, creating a competitive environment which is again augmenting market growth.



On the other hand, challenges associated with maintaining medical packaging integrity is projected to hamper market growth.



Key features of the study:

This report provides in-depth analysis of the global sterile medical packaging market, and provides market size (US$ Billion) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2022-2030), considering 2021 as the base year

It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players

It profiles key players in the global sterile medical packaging market based on the following parameters - company highlights, products portfolio, key highlights, financial performance, and strategies

Key companies covered as a part of this study include Amcor PLC, Dupont De Nemours Inc., Steripack Ltd, Wipak Group, Placon Corporation, Riverside Medical Packaging Company Ltd, Tekni-Plex Inc., BillerudKorsnas AB, Sonoco Products Company, DWK Life Sciences GmbH, Technipaq Inc., 3M Co. (3M Packaging), and Nelipak Healthcare

Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics

The global sterile medical packaging market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts

Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global sterile medical packaging market

Company Profiles:

Amcor PLC

Dupont De Nemours Inc.

Steripack Ltd

Wipak Group

Placon Corporation

Riverside Medical Packaging Company Ltd

Tekni-Plex Inc.

BillerudKorsnas AB

Sonoco Products Company

DWK Life Sciences GmbH

Technipaq Inc.

3M Co. (3M Packaging)

Nelipak Healthcare

Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Objectives and Assumptions

2. Market Purview

3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Advancement in the field of plastics material

Strict regulation towards infection control

Growing health awareness

Restraints

Challenges associated with maintaining medical packaging integrity

Opportunities

Development of sustainable packaging technology

Impact Analysis

Key Highlights

Regulatory Scenario

Product launch/Approvals

PEST Analysis

PORTER's Analysis

Merger and Acquisition Scenario

4. Global Sterile Medical Packaging Market - Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic

COVID-19 Epidemiology

Supply Side and Demand Side Analysis

Economic Impact

5. Global Sterile Medical Packaging Market, By Material Type, 2017-2030, (US$ Bn)

Introduction

Market Share Analysis, 2022 and 2030 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017 - 2030

Segment Trends

Plastics-PP, Polyester, PS, PVC, HDPE, etc.

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030,(US$ Bn)

Paper and Paperboard

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030,(US$ Bn)

Glass

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030,(US$ Bn)

Other Types

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030,(US$ Bn)

6. Global Sterile Medical Packaging Market, By Product Type, 2017-2030, (US$ Bn)

Introduction

Market Share Analysis, 2022 and 2030 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017 - 2030

Segment Trends

Thermoform Trays

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030,(US$ Billion)

Sterile Bottles and Containers

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030,(US$ Billion)

Pouches and Bags

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030,(US$ Billion)

Blister Packs

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030,(US$ Billion)

Vials and Ampoules

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030,(US$ Billion)

Pre-filled Syringes

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030,(US$ Billion)

Wraps

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030,(US$ Billion)

7. Global Sterile Medical Packaging Market , By Application Type, 2017-2030, (US$ Bn)

Introduction

Market Share Analysis, 2022 and 2030 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017 - 2030

Segment Trends

Pharmaceuticals

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030,(US$ Billion)

Surgical and Medical Appliances

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030,(US$ Billion)

IVD

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030,(US$ Billion)

Other Applications

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030,(US$ Billion)

8. Global Sterile Medical Packaging Market, By Region, 2017-2030, (US$ Bn)

9. Competitive Landscape

10. Section

