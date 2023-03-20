Sterile Medical Packaging Global Market to 2030: Increase in Surgical Procedures that use Electrosurgical Accessories and Prepackaged Medical Equipment Drives Growth

Dublin, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sterile Medical Packaging Market, By Material Type, By Product Type, By Application Type, and By Geography - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Sterile medical packaging (SMP) involves the use of various types of packaging materials to protect and preserve medical devices. These materials allow penetration of the sterilizing agent, which maintains the sterility of the device. They also offer ease of opening and allow aseptic delivery of the product.
The types of packaging materials used for sterile medical products include wrapper bags, perforated instrument cassettes, and peel pouches.
These materials can be woven or non-woven and must be specially designed to withstand the sterilization process. The material should also meet the specifications of the items being sterilized.
The sterile medical packaging market is driven by stringent regulations to ensure the safety of the products and the efficient packaging of medical products.
This market is also gaining high growth due to an increase in surgical procedures that use electrosurgical accessories and prepackaged medical equipment.
Moreover, increasing health awareness and growing population are driving growth of the market. Furthermore, several players are entering this industry, creating a competitive environment which is again augmenting market growth.
On the other hand, challenges associated with maintaining medical packaging integrity is projected to hamper market growth.
Key features of the study:
- This report provides in-depth analysis of the global sterile medical packaging market, and provides market size (US$ Billion) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2022-2030), considering 2021 as the base year
- It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market
- This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players
- It profiles key players in the global sterile medical packaging market based on the following parameters - company highlights, products portfolio, key highlights, financial performance, and strategies
- Key companies covered as a part of this study include Amcor PLC, Dupont De Nemours Inc., Steripack Ltd, Wipak Group, Placon Corporation, Riverside Medical Packaging Company Ltd, Tekni-Plex Inc., BillerudKorsnas AB, Sonoco Products Company, DWK Life Sciences GmbH, Technipaq Inc., 3M Co. (3M Packaging), and Nelipak Healthcare
- Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics
- The global sterile medical packaging market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts
- Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global sterile medical packaging market
Company Profiles:
- Amcor PLC
- Dupont De Nemours Inc.
- Steripack Ltd
- Wipak Group
- Placon Corporation
- Riverside Medical Packaging Company Ltd
- Tekni-Plex Inc.
- BillerudKorsnas AB
- Sonoco Products Company
- DWK Life Sciences GmbH
- Technipaq Inc.
- 3M Co. (3M Packaging)
- Nelipak Healthcare
Key Topics Covered:
1. Research Objectives and Assumptions
2. Market Purview
3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis
- Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Advancement in the field of plastics material
- Strict regulation towards infection control
- Growing health awareness
- Restraints
- Challenges associated with maintaining medical packaging integrity
- Opportunities
- Development of sustainable packaging technology
- Impact Analysis
- Key Highlights
- Regulatory Scenario
- Product launch/Approvals
- PEST Analysis
- PORTER's Analysis
- Merger and Acquisition Scenario
4. Global Sterile Medical Packaging Market - Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic
- COVID-19 Epidemiology
- Supply Side and Demand Side Analysis
- Economic Impact
5. Global Sterile Medical Packaging Market, By Material Type, 2017-2030, (US$ Bn)
- Introduction
- Market Share Analysis, 2022 and 2030 (%)
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017 - 2030
- Segment Trends
- Plastics-PP, Polyester, PS, PVC, HDPE, etc.
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030,(US$ Bn)
- Paper and Paperboard
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030,(US$ Bn)
- Glass
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030,(US$ Bn)
- Other Types
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030,(US$ Bn)
6. Global Sterile Medical Packaging Market, By Product Type, 2017-2030, (US$ Bn)
- Introduction
- Market Share Analysis, 2022 and 2030 (%)
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017 - 2030
- Segment Trends
- Thermoform Trays
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030,(US$ Billion)
- Sterile Bottles and Containers
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030,(US$ Billion)
- Pouches and Bags
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030,(US$ Billion)
- Blister Packs
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030,(US$ Billion)
- Vials and Ampoules
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030,(US$ Billion)
- Pre-filled Syringes
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030,(US$ Billion)
- Wraps
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030,(US$ Billion)
7. Global Sterile Medical Packaging Market , By Application Type, 2017-2030, (US$ Bn)
- Introduction
- Market Share Analysis, 2022 and 2030 (%)
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017 - 2030
- Segment Trends
- Pharmaceuticals
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030,(US$ Billion)
- Surgical and Medical Appliances
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030,(US$ Billion)
- IVD
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030,(US$ Billion)
- Other Applications
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030,(US$ Billion)
8. Global Sterile Medical Packaging Market, By Region, 2017-2030, (US$ Bn)
9. Competitive Landscape
10. Section
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f77sv0
