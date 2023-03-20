Global Oncology Drugs Market Size & Analysis

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Basel, Switzerland), Genentech, Inc., (California, United States), Novartis AG (Basel, Switzerland), Pfizer Inc., (New York, United States), Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (New York, United, States), GlaxoSmithKline plc. (Brentford, United Kingdom), Eli Lilly and, Company (Indiana, United States), AstraZeneca (Cambridge, United Kingdom), Sanofi (Paris, France), and Bayer AG (Leverkusen, Germany), among others are some of the key players in the global oncology drugs market.

| Source: Global Market Estimates Global Market Estimates

Mumbai, INDIA

Brooklyn, New York, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recently revamped/updated market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Oncology Drugs Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.8% from 2023 to 2028.

Key Market Insights

  • As per the drug class outlook, the cytotoxic class segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global market from 2023 to 2028
  • As per the therapy outlook, the targeted therapy segment holds the largest share in the market
  • The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market
  • North America region will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period [2023-2028]
  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Genentech, Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, GlaxoSmithKline plc., Eli Lilly and, Company, AstraZeneca, Sanofi, and Bayer AG, among others are some of the key players in the global oncology drugs market

Request for a Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/oncology-drugs-market-3815  

Drug Class Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Cytotoxic Drugs
  • Targeted Drugs
  • Hormonal Drugs

Therapy Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Chemotherapy
  • Targeted Therapy
  • Immunotherapy

Indication Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Lung Cancer
  • Stomach Cancer
  • Colorectal Cancer
  • Breast Cancer
  • Prostate Cancer

Dosage Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Solid
  • Liquid
  • Injectable

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Hospital Pharmacies
  • Retail Pharmacies
  • Online Pharmacies

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America        

  • The U.S.
  • Canada
  • Mexico

Europe

  • Germany
  • UK
  • France
  • Spain
  • Italy
  • Netherlands
  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Thailand
  • Indonesia
  • Malaysia
  • Singapore
  • Vietnam
  • Rest of APAC

Central & South America

  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Chile
  • Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Israel
  • South Africa
  • Rest of MEA

Browse 147 Market Data Tables and 115 Figures spread through 163 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Oncology Drugs Market - Forecast to 2028’’


Contact: Yash Jain

Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory

Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com

Phone Number: +1 6026667238

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/yash-jain-global-market-estimates/

Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com

 

        








        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Oncology Drugs Market
                            
                            
                                Oncology Drugs Market Size
                            
                            
                                Oncology Drugs Market Share
                            
                            
                                Global Oncology Drugs Market
                            
                            
                                Oncology Drugs
                            
                            
                                GME
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data