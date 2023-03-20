Drug Testing Market Size to Cross USD 15.7 Bn by 2033 with CAGR of 5.3% | Transparency Market Research

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest research by Transparency Market Research, the drug testing market was estimated to attain a global market valuation of US$ 6.3 billion in the year 2022. With a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period of 2023 to 2033, the market is anticipated to reach US$ 15.7 billion by 2033.



A significant driver of this market is the usage of illicit drugs that are being sold illegally and also consumed by teens. This gives rise to the immediate need for stringent drug testing globally.

The requirement for substance abuse screening for safety reasons under rigorous legislation enforced by numerous government bodies has increased demand for new goods. For instance, the Michigan State Police (MSP) extended the Oral Fluid Roadside Analysis Pilot Program in October 2019 after running a year-long roadside drug testing pilot program from 2017 to 2018 in five counties. Similarly, in August 2018, Canada's Justice Minister and Attorney General approved the application of roadside oral fluid screening technology to identify drugged drivers.

Global Drug Testing Market Snapshot:

Market Revenue USD 6.3 Bn in 2022 Estimated Value US$ 15.7 Bn by 2033 Growth Rate - CAGR 5.3% Forecast Period 2023–2033 No. of Pages 250 Pages Market Segmentation By Component, Sample Type, Drug Type, End Use Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America Format Electronic (PDF) + Excel

The industry is being driven by several government programs to monitor as well as combat substance abuse. The Substance Use and Addictions Program (SUAP) of Health Canada provides financing and contributions for initiatives that address the problem of substance addiction in Canada. This program supports programs in Canada that aim to prevent drug use, reduce damage, and provide treatment.

Another example is the New York City government which has several measures as well, including training programs for counselors and doctors who treat substance misuse and expanding testing for synthetic opioids. Prevention, operation, treatment, law enforcement, and interdiction are the five drug control functional areas that the National Drug Control Budget in the United States proposed US$ 34.6 billion for in FY 2020.

The right to privacy and the ban on alcohol and drug testing in some nations are perhaps the two biggest obstacles to market expansion. Unlike the United States, several European nations like Finland and Belgium have strict privacy laws that cannot be disregarded while conducting drug usage screenings. Pre-employment drug testing is forbidden in the Netherlands. Unjustified testing is punishable in several European nations by criminal fines. This is regarded as an invasion of the worker's privacy. As a result, such strict privacy protections may restrict testing at work, which would slow market expansion.

Key Findings of Drug Testing Market Report

From 2018 to 2022, demand for drug testing expanded at a CAGR of 4.6%.

North America to be the most lucrative region as per its market size for drug testing in 2023.

By 2023, the United States is expected to acquire a market valuation of US$ 5.5 Billion.

By 2023, drug testing consumables to acquire the highest market share, and will expand with a CAGR of 6.3%

By end-user, drug testing laboratories to be primary utilizers, expected to grow at a 5.8% CAGR from 2023 to 2033.



Global Drug Testing Market: Market Trends

Drug traffickers have recovered from initial losses brought on by the pandemic lockdown thanks to advances in technology and transactions involving virtual currencies that operate outside of the regular banking system and provide more anonymity. These factors are predicted to result in a rise in the demand for drug screening products and services.

The main drivers driving the market growth also include the increasing use of alcohol by young people and the elderly, the overuse of prescription medications, and the increasing use of opioids and illicit substances.

Global Drug Testing Market: Regional Landscape

In 2022, North America dominated the market, accounted for the greatest revenue share, and is anticipated to hold onto the top spot for the duration of the projection. Some of the main drivers of the region's leading share include the existence of significant firms executing substantial expansion strategies and strict laws for workplace testing.

The market in the Asia Pacific is anticipated to see profitable growth throughout the projected period as a result of the rising demand for substance abuse testing from emerging economies such as India and China. The need for drug testing in these nations has increased due to the growing incidence of drug-related crimes, substance use disorders, and deadly auto accidents.

Global Drug Testing Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the global market for drug testing are:

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

Abbott Laboratories

Quidel Corporation

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Gene by Gene, Ltd

23andMe Inc.

Color Genomic Inc.

Myriad Genetics, Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

F.Hoffmann-LA Roche AG

bioMerieux SA

Quest Diagnostics

Aeromedevac

Air Methods

ALPHASTAR

Babcock Scandinavian AirAmbulance



Some developments by the key players are:

Select Health of South Carolina along with Quest Diagnostics have agreed to extend Select Health's laboratory infrastructure for Medicaid and Medicare-Medicaid dual-eligible participants in August 2021, as well as increase members' access to diagnostics information systems.



Global Drug Testing Market: Segmentation

By Component

Consumables

Instruments

Rapid Testing Devices

Services

By Sample Type

Urine Samples

Oral Fluid Samples

Hair Samples

Other Samples

By Drug Type

Cannabis/ Marijuana

Alcohol

Cocaine

Opioids

Amphetamine and Methamphetamine

LSD

Other Drug Types



By End-Use

Hospitals

Clinics

Drug Testing Laboratories

Other End Uses

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa



