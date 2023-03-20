Content Services Platform Market Landscape Overview: Upcoming Trends, Top Opportunities And Strategies As Per The Business Research Company's Content Services Platforms Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Business Research Company’s research on the content services platforms market forecasts the global content services platforms market size to grow from $43.32 billion in 2022 to $51.79 billion in 2023, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.5%. The content services platforms market is then expected to grow to $105.65 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 19.5%.



The demand for digital content is expected to drive the growth of the content service platforms market. Digital content can reach and engage with the target audience in ways that traditional media cannot. Effective digital content demonstrates the value of high-quality content, allowing businesses to invest in content service platforms to store, manage, protect, share, and create content through an integrated product suite platform. For instance, in September 2020, according to an article published by WARC, a London-based advertising services company, daily digital content consumption has more than doubled, increasing from 3 hours, 17 minutes on average to 6 hours, 59 minutes on average. Therefore, the rising demand for digital content will drive the content service platforms market.

Learn More In-Depth On The Content Services Platforms Market

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/content-services-platforms-global-market-report

In the content services platforms market, technological advancement is a key trend. To strengthen their market position, major players in the content services platforms market are advancing their latest technologies, research, and development. For instance, in April 2021, Opentext, a US-based information and technology company, launched a new content services platform, OpenText Core Content and OpenText Core Case Management, to power the modern cloud. This solution provides a unified approach to managing an organization's content lifecycle in its formal and informal business processes by combining content management, case management, and integration into lead applications, including deep integration with SAP S/4HANA in the public cloud.

Major players in the content services platforms market are IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, OpenText Corporation, Hyland Software, Box Inc., Laserfiche, Adobe Inc., Oracle Corporation, M-Files Corporation, Newgen Software, Fabasoft AG, Micro Focus International plc., DocuWare, Everteam, GRM Information Management Services Inc., SER Group, and Alfresco Software.

Get A Free Sample Of The Global Content Services Platforms Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=8323&type=smp

North America was the largest region in the content services platforms market in 2022. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the content services platforms market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The global content services platforms market is segmented by component into solution, service; by deployment type into on premises, cloud; by enterprise size into large, SMEs; by business function into human resource, sales and marketing, accounting and legal, procurement and supply chain management; by verticals into banking, financial services, and insurance, retail and consumer goods, energy and utilities, government and public sector, healthcare and life sciences, IT and ITEs, manufacturing, media and entertainment, telecommunication, other verticals.

Content Services Platforms Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032 by The Business Research Company provides insights and content services platforms market analysis on the content services platforms market size, content services platforms market segments, content services platforms market trends, drivers and restraints, content services platforms industry major content services platforms market share and competitors’ market positioning, revenues and market shares.

The Business Research Company has published over 3,000+ industry reports, covering more than 2,500+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Check Out Similar Market Intelligence Reports By The Business Research Company:

Content Streaming Global Market Report 2023 – By Platform (Smartphones, Laptops & Desktops, Smart TVs, Gaming Consoles), By Type (OnDemand Video Streaming, Live Video Streaming), By Deployment (Cloud, On Premise), By End User (Consumer, Enterprise) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

Automatic Content Recognition Global Market Report 2023 – By Type (Audio, Video And Image Recognition, Voice And Speech Recognition, Real Time Content Analytics, Security And Copyright Management), By Component (Hardware, Software), By Deployment (Cloud, On Premises), By Application (Audience Segmentation And Measurement, Broadcast Monitoring, Advertisement Targeting And Pricing, Content Filtering, Other Applications), By Vertical (Media And Entertainment, Consumer Electronics, Retail And E Commerce, Education, Automotive) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

Content Delivery Network Global Market Report 2023 – By Content Type (Static Content, Dynamic Content), By Component (Solution, Services), By Provider Type (Traditional CDN, Cloud CDN, P2P CDN, Telecom CDN), By End User (Media And Entertainment, Advertising, E Commerce, Healthcare, Business And Financial Services, Research And Education, Other End Users) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

Learn More About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm pioneering in company, market, and consumer research. With offices all around the world, TBRC has specialist consultants in a variety of fields, including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

Global Market Model – World’s Most Comprehensive Database

The Business Research Company’s flagship product, Global Market Model, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.