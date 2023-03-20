Global Flexible Packaging Market Size & Analysis

Brooklyn, New York, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recently revamped/updated market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Flexible Packaging Market is projected to grow from USD 172.5 billion in 2023 to USD 211.4 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2023 to 2028.
The major drivers of flexible packaging market are rising disposable income of developing countries, increasing e-commerce retail and grocery purchase, rapidly rising trend of online shopping and increased demand for convenient advanced packaging solutions for products like personal care items, cosmetics creams, kits, powder, lotions, drugs, medicines etc.
Browse 147 Market Data Tables and 115 Figures spread through 163 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Flexible Packaging Market - Forecast to 2028’’
Key Market Insights
- As per the product outlook, the pouches segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global market from 2023 to 2028
- As per the application outlook, the food & beverage segment holds the largest share in the market
- The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market
- North America region will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period [2023-2028]
- Amcor, Berry Global Inc., Sonoco, Coveris, Transcontinental, Clondalkin Group, Sealed Air Corporation, Reynolds, and Mondi Group, among others, are key players in the flexible packaging market.
Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
- Pouches
- Roll Stocks
- Bags
- Wraps
Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
- Plastic
- Aluminium Foil
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
- Food & Beverage
- Pharma & Healthcare
- Personal Care & Cosmetics
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Thailand
- Indonesia
- Malaysia
- Singapore
- Vietnam
- Rest of APAC
Central & South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Chile
- Rest of CSA
Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Israel
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
