AnimalHearted.com Launches New Range of Apparel & Accessories for Pet Lovers

Animal Hearted Apparel is a brand that offers quirky apparel and accessories for pet and animal lovers. What makes this brand unique is its cause. 25% of the proceeds from every successful order are donated to non-profit animal shelters and rescue centers. So far, they have helped thousands of shelter animals in some way or the other. Some organizations they are associated with are: the Humane Society of the United States, Give Me Shelter Cat Rescue, Animal Place Sanctuary, SPCA of Solano County, the North Shore Animal League, Mid Atlantic Pug Rescue, German Shepherd Rescue of Northern California, and Yolo County SPCA.



The store is now showcasing trending apparel and accessories for the season. The catalog is updated with an extensive collection of tees, sweatshirts, tank tops, beanies, hats, unisex accessories, etc. for men and women. Pet owners can also shop for bandanas, shirts, Frisbees, and more for their pooches. The animal-themed accessories such as phone cases, key chains, magnets, stickers, tote bags, etc. are great for personal use and for gifting animal lovers in the family or friends circle.

Animal Hearted Apparel was started by a fellow animal lover, pet parent, photographer and a musician. The owner is a proud parent of two rescue dogs and two rescue cats. This store operates from Northern California and helps fellow pet parents find the latest pet care products, apparel and accessories with a twist of quirkiness and functionality. Many pets are not lucky enough to make it to a new home. As much as animal lovers want to adopt as many pets as possible, it is impossible due to financial constraints or personal reasons.

Millions of animals are currently taking shelter in thousands of shelter homes nationwide. And a majority of them do not make it alive due to a lot of reasons. Animal Hearted is trying to do its bit along with its customers. The company takes this opportunity to thank all its customers who come to shop here and contribute to a greater cause. Together they have helped thousands of animals live a better life, eat better food and get better care in their shelter homes.

AnimalHearted.com has served over 50,000 customers and is now a community with over 500,000 pet and animal lovers. The brand is known for its excellent customer care backed by a convenient shopping experience, and easy returns, and exchanges. It is a constant endeavor by the brand to bring attractive and creative designs and products that every customer would love to take home. The products featured here are worth buying and gifting from masks to mugs, bags to socks.

To learn more visit https://www.animalhearted.com

About Animal Hearted

