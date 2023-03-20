Global Foot Traffic Analysis Market Size & Analysis

Brooklyn, New York, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recently revamped/updated market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Foot Traffic Analysis Market is projected to grow at a CAGR value of 7.5% from 2023 to 2028.
Increasing competition between the online or e-commerce retail industry and offline retail industry, increasing demand for consumer demand-gap analysis data, rising adoption of smartphone and ML technology, and rapidly evolving technological edge of offline shopper analysis are the major drivers of the market.
Key Market Insights
- As per the component outlook, the sensors segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global market from 2023 to 2028
- As per the technology outlook, the thermal sensing segment holds the largest share in the market
- The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market
- North America region will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period [2023-2028]
- BlueFox, Dor Technologies, Inc, Navori Labs, StoreTraffic, RetailNext, V-Count, Qudini, Placer.ai, CountBox, Blix, Trafsys, Trax sales, Who’s up, RelevanceOne, Foot Analytics, intuVision, Kepler Analytics, SensMax, AnyLogic, and SafeGraph among others, are some of the key players in the foot traffic analysis market.
Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
- Sensors
- Cameras
Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
- Embedded Cellular Modems
- AI-Powered
- Thermal Sensing
- Proximity Technology
- Video-Based Analysis
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
- Hardware
- Software
- Services
End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
- Shopping Mall/ Complex
- Retail Stores
- Airports
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Thailand
- Indonesia
- Malaysia
- Singapore
- Vietnam
- Rest of APAC
Central & South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Chile
- Rest of CSA
Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Israel
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
