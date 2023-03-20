Global Foot Traffic Analysis Market Size & Analysis

Brooklyn, New York, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recently revamped/updated market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Foot Traffic Analysis Market is projected to grow at a CAGR value of 7.5% from 2023 to 2028.



Increasing competition between the online or e-commerce retail industry and offline retail industry, increasing demand for consumer demand-gap analysis data, rising adoption of smartphone and ML technology, and rapidly evolving technological edge of offline shopper analysis are the major drivers of the market.

Key Market Insights

As per the component outlook, the sensors segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global market from 2023 to 2028

As per the technology outlook, the thermal sensing segment holds the largest share in the market

The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market

North America region will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period [2023-2028]

BlueFox, Dor Technologies, Inc, Navori Labs, StoreTraffic, RetailNext, V-Count, Qudini, Placer.ai, CountBox, Blix, Trafsys, Trax sales, Who’s up, RelevanceOne, Foot Analytics, intuVision, Kepler Analytics, SensMax, AnyLogic, and SafeGraph among others, are some of the key players in the foot traffic analysis market.





Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Sensors

Cameras

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Embedded Cellular Modems

AI-Powered

Thermal Sensing

Proximity Technology

Video-Based Analysis





Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Hardware

Software

Services





Battery Operated

Based on Electric Power

Other Types





End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Shopping Mall/ Complex

Retail Stores

Airports





Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico





Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Netherlands

Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Thailand

Indonesia

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Rest of APAC

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Chile

Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

South Africa

Rest of MEA





