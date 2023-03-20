Large Molecule Drug Substance CDMO Global Market to 2030: Increasing Large Molecule Drug Approvals Drives Growth

Dublin, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Large Molecule Drug Substance CDMO Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Service (Contract Manufacturing, Contract Development), By Source, By End-user, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global large molecule drug substance CDMO market size is expected to reach USD 22.1 billion by 2030., expanding at a CAGR of 9.3% from 2023 to 2030.

Companies Mentioned

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Eurofins Scientific

Wuxi Biologics

Samsung Biologics

Catalent, Inc.

Rentschler Biopharma Se

Agc Biologics

Recipharm Ab (Publ)

Siegfried Holding AG

Boehringer Ingelheim

Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies

Rising incidence of infectious diseases and high demand for novel therapeutics are the key factors driving the market.



Contract manufacturing is one of the major steps in large molecule production and accounts for a sizable portion of the large molecule drug substance market. The mode of manufacturing is an important factor to consider because it represents the sector's outsourcing and in-house activities.

Companies are now choosing to outsource services due to high costs and delays in time. This has resulted in a greater proportion of large molecules being outsourced by the firms.

A contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) is a company that provides a comprehensive range of services to the pharmaceutical industry from drug development to manufacturing. CDMOs provide critical services by incorporating third-party projects and offering their knowledge, development, and manufacturing capabilities.



Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, large molecule drug investment was increasing as it offers a plethora of new treatment options. The valuation of biologics became clearer during the race to develop therapeutics and vaccines against the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

The demand for both high-volume and high-quality CGMP drug substance and drug product manufacturing services has risen dramatically, particularly for CDMOs capable of providing a wide range of COVID vaccine technologies and, to a lesser extent, therapeutic monoclonal antibody products.



Large Molecule Drug Substance CDMO Market Report Highlights

The contract manufacturing service segment dominated the market with a revenue share of over 65.0% in 2022

Based on source, the mammalian segment accounted for the largest share of over 55.0% in 2022. This category will expand as more complex biologics, such as bi- and tri-specific antibodies, and antibody-drug conjugates are evolved

Based on end-user, the biotech companies segment accounted for the largest share of over 40.0% in 2022. Rising R&D investment by the firms for large molecules drives the market

Asia Pacific is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period. The large patient base, lower overall costs, skilled workforce, and changes in the regulatory scenario are the key factors driving the market

