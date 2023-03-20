Global Conversational AI Market Size & Analysis

Brooklyn, New York, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recently revamped/updated market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Conversational AI Market is projected to grow from USD 6.21 billion in 2023 to USD 32.54 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 22.8% from 2023 to 2028.



Conversational AI combines natural language processing (NLP) with software like chatbots, voice assistants, or an interactive voice recognition system to help customers through either a spoken or typed interface. The growing demand for AI-powered customer support services, omnichannel deployment, and lower chatbot development costs are all driving the conversational AI market growth.

Browse 147 Market Data Tables and 115 Figures spread through 163 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Conversational AI Market - Forecast to 2028’’

Key Market Insights

As per the component outlook, the solution segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global market from 2023 to 2028

As per the technology outlook, the machine learning segment holds the largest share of the market

The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market

North America region will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period [2023-2028]

Google, Microsoft, IBM, AWS, Oracle, SAP, FIS, Baidu, and Artificial Solution, among others, are key players in the conversational AI market





Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Solutions

Services

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Machine & Deep Learning

NLP

ASR





Deployment Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Cloud

On-premises

Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Banking Finance Services and Insurance (BFSI)

Healthcare and Life Sciences

IT and Telecom

Retail and eCommerce

Travel and Hospitality

Media and Entertainment

Automotive

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico





Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Netherlands

Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Thailand

Indonesia

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Rest of APAC

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Chile

Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

South Africa

Rest of MEA





