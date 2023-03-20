Global Consumer Electronics Market Size & Analysis

New York, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Consumer Electronics Market report by Reports Insights reveals that the market experienced a value of USD 740.79 Billion in 2022 and is expected to record a market size of more than USD 1063.39 Billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.62%.

Global Consumer Electronics Market By Product Type (Home Appliances, Smart Devices, Handheld Devices, and Others), Application (Personal and Professional), Sales channel (Online and Offline), and By Region, Forecast Period 2023 – 2030.

Recent Developments

In December 2022, LG Electronics launched UltraGear OLED gaming monitor with anti-glare and low reflection (AGLR) panel to offer distraction free gaming. The gaming monitor allows the user to play games for longer time with less eye discomfort.

List of Major Global Consumer Electronics Market Players

The market research report examines various market factors to determine the key drivers, limitations, and opportunities affecting market players. The report includes a SWOT analysis, regional analysis, and segment analysis to give a complete view of the market situation. This evaluation helps to identify possible growth opportunities through the implementation of technology, Product utilization, business strategies, and the launch of new Products. The following are major market players operating in the market environment —

Sony Corporation Samsung Group Panasonic LG Electronics Inc. Whirlpool Corporation AB Electrolux HP Inc. Apple Inc. Huawei Technologies Koninklijke Philips N.V.



Apply for Free Sample Report@ https://www.reportsinsights.com/sample/673824

The consumer electronics are the electronic devices used by the individuals in daily life. The electronic devices comprise of household appliances including refrigerator, television, washing machine, air conditioner, and other along with smart wearable devices as well as handheld devices such as laptop, computer, tablets, and other. The devices are used for commercial as well as non-commercial purpose owing to the multi functionalities offered by consumer electronics sector.

Advancement of technologies is driving the growth of consumer electronics market. Rising popularity for compact sized wearable devices including earbuds, smartwatches, smart glasses, and others is promoting the growth of consumer electronics market. Additionally, rising work from home trend is increasing the adoption of computing devices resulting to drive the growth of consumer electronics market.

Moreover, companies are focusing and development of technologies to implement advanced features, resulting to increase the growth of consumer electronics market. The increasing demand of wide screen television is driving the growth of consumer electronics for better visualization. Additionally, rising popularity for smart home appliances is propelling the demand of consumer electronics market. Thus, increasing investment in R&D activities by the major market players and rising demand for smart household appliances is driving the growth of consumer electronics market.

Consumer Electronics Market Scope Snapshot:-

Report Attributes Report Details Market Size By 2030 USD 1063.39 Billion Forecast Period 2023-2030 CAGR (2023-2030) 4.62% Base Year 2022 Study Timeline 2017-2030 Key Players Sony, Samsung Group, Panasonic, LG Electronics Inc., Whirlpool Corporation, AB Electrolux, HP Inc., Apple Inc., Huawei Technologies, Koninklijke Philips N.V. By Product Type Home appliances, Smart devices, Handheld devices, and Others By Application Personal and Professional By Sales Channel Online and Offline Report Coverage Company Ranking and Market Share, Growth Factors, Total Revenue Forecast, Regional Competitive Landscape, Business Strategies, and more. By Geography North America, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Europe, Middle East & Africa

Immediate Delivery Available, Inquiry or Customization Request

Key Market Highlights

The Global Consumer Electronics Market size is estimated to exceed USD 1063.39 billion by 2030 and grow at a CAGR of 4.62% during the forecast period (2023-2030).

Globally, Consumer Electronics are divided based on the Product Type into Home Appliances, Smart Devices, Handheld Devices, and Others.

In the context of Application, the market is separated Personal and Professional.

On the basis of Sales Channel, the market is categorized into Online and Offline.

The market is geographically divided into five regions: Europe, South America, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and the Middle East and Africa.

North America and Asia Pacific are estimated to support the market growth during the forecast period in terms of the large presence of market players combined with high expenditures on technological advancements in consumer electronics.

Global Consumer Electronics Market Segmentation Details:

Based on Product Type, home appliances segment accounted for major market share of consumer electronics market due to rising popularity for smart household devices including television, washing machine, refrigerator, and others. The rising adoption of advanced technologies is promoting the growth of home appliances in consumer electronics market.

Based on Application, personal segment is expected to grow during the forecast period owing to rising adoption of advanced technologies and increasing use of electronic devices for daily life. Additionally, rising popularity for smart wearable devices is boosting the growth of personal segment in consumer electronics market. Thus, the increasing demand for household devices is driving the growth of personal consumer electronics market.

Based on Sales Channel, online segment is projected to grow during the forecast period due to rising adoption of online shopping platforms for greater convenience. Additionally, increasing internet penetration id boosting the growth of online platform in consumer electronics market.

Based on region, Asia Pacific region is expected to grow during forecast period owing to existence of key market players including Sony, Panasonic, LG, and others. Additionally, increasing popularity for smart home appliances to provide better convenience is driving the growth of consumer electronic market in Asia Pacific region. Additionally, rising adoption of smart wearable devices is promoting the growth of consumer electronics market.

Browse Full Report With Table Of Content (TOC) @ https://www.reportsinsights.com/industry-forecast/global-consumer-electronics-market-statistical-analysis-673824

Global Consumer Electronics Market Segmentation:



By Product Type Home appliances Smart devices Handheld devices Others

By Application Personal Professional

By Sales Channel Online Offline



Others Research Reports:-

Consumer Electronics Sensors Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis, By Product Type (Image Sensors, Motion Sensors, Position Sensors, Pressure Sensors, Temperature Sensors and Touch Sensors), By Application (Communication, Entertainment, IT, Home Appliances, and Others), By Region and Segment, Forecast Period 2022 - 2030

MEMS Accelerometer for Consumer Electronics Market Size By Types( 1-axis MEMS Accelerometer, 2-axis MEMS Accelerometer, 3-axis MEMS Accelerometer, 6-axis MEMS Accelerometer, 9-axis MEMS Accelerometer), By Application( Video Games, Mobile Phones, Others), By Regional(North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, Middle East And Africa), Post COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Price Trends, Competitive Shares, Market Statistics and Forecast 2022 - 2030

Microcontroller Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis, By Product (8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit) Application (Automotive, Consumer Electronics & Telecom, Industrial, Medical Devices, Aerospace & Defense, and Others), By Region, Forecast Period 2022 - 2030

Power Inductors Market Size By Types( SMD Power Inductors, Plug-in Power Inductors), By Application( Mobile Phone, Consumer Electronics, Computer & Office, Automotive, Industry, Telecom/datacomm, Others), By Regional(North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, Middle East And Africa), Post COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Price Trends, Competitive Shares, Market Statistics and Forecast 2022 - 2030

Graphene Electronic Market Size, Regional Trends, Growth, By Regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East And Africa), Segment Analysis, Key Technology Landscape, Market Dynamics, and Forecast (2023-2030)