Drone Motor Market to Reach $9.9 Billion by 2031: Says Allied Market Research

Portland, OR, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global drone motor market was estimated at $2.6 billion in 2021 and is expected to hit $9.9 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 15.1% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

Forecast Period 2022–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $2.6 Billion Market Size in 2031 $9.9 Billion CAGR 15.1% No. of Pages in Report 404 Segments Covered Motor Type, Drone Type, Power Capacity, Application, and Region. Drivers Rising demand for drones across several applications Increase in demand for improved surveillance solutions Upsurge in defense expenditure Restraints Stringent rules & regulations by the government High cost of drone motors Opportunities Use of drones for the delivery of cargo in military operations Development of urban air mobility services

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the drone motor market has been a mixed bag, resulting in both positive and negative outcomes. On the positive side, due to people staying at home and increased online shopping, there was a surge in demand for delivery drones. This increase in demand resulted in a boost in sales for drone manufacturers and suppliers. Additionally, drones were also being utilized by public safety organizations to monitor crowds and enforce social distancing guidelines, which led to a higher demand for drones and drone motors for public safety applications.

However, the pandemic gave way to disrupted global supply chains, leading to challenges in acquiring drone components and equipment. As a result, manufacturing and delivery of drones were delayed.

The global drone motor market is analyzed across motor type, drone type, power capacity, application, and region. The report takes in an exhaustive analysis of the segments and their sub-segments with the help of tabular and graphical representation. This can help the investors and market players to identify potential opportunities for growth and expansion. This report is also armed with insights that can help develop more effective marketing strategies that are tailored to the needs and preferences of their target customers.

By motor type, the brushless motor segment held the highest share in 2021, garnering more than fourth-fifths of the global drone motor market revenue. The brushed-type segment, on the other hand, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 19.6% over the forecast period.

By drone type, the rotary wing segment contributed to more than two-thirds of the global drone motor market share in 2021 and is expected to rule the roost by 2031. The fixed-wing segment would display the fastest CAGR of 16.9% throughout the forecast period. The hybrid drone segment is also discussed in the report.

By power capacity, the above 100 W segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, generating nearly three-fifths of the global drone motor market revenue. The 51 to 100 W segment, however, would portray the fastest CAGR of 17.7% during the forecast period. The below 50 W segment is also analyzed throughout the study.

By application, the military segment garnered the highest share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global drone motor market revenue. The agriculture segment, simultaneously, would cite the fastest CAGR of 18.2% from 2022 to 2031. The construction, entertainment, and others segments are also discussed throughout the report.

By region, North America held the major share in 2021, garnering more than two-fifths of the global drone motor market revenue. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 18.5% from 2022 to 2031. The other provinces studied through the report include Europe and LAMEA.

The key market players analyzed in the global drone motor market report include Faulhaber Group, Hacker Motor USA, KDE Direct, KO Technologies, Constar Micromotor Co., Ltd., Nidec Corporation, Mad Motor Components Co., Ltd., Neumotors, X-TEAM, and T-motor. These market players have embraced several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to highlight their prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in formulating the business performance and developments by the top players.

