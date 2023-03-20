Global 3D Printing Plastics Market to 2027: Growing Demand from Medical Sector Worldwide is Driving the Market

Dublin, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "3D Printing Plastics Market, 2027- Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2017-2027 Segmented Type (Photopolymers, ABS, PLA, Polyamide, and Others), By Form, By Application, By End User Industry, By Company and By Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global 3D Printing Plastics Market is anticipated to upsurge at an impressive rate through 2027. 3D printing is an additive fabrication process in which a physical object is conceived from a digital model by printing thin layers of material and then blending them collectively.

3D printing plastic is made of malleable synthetic or semi-synthetic compounds that have excellent heat resistance, impact confrontation, chemical resistance, and rigidity.

3D printing help manufacturer by lowering costs, less waste, lessening time, competitive advantage, fewer human errors, and higher production rate making the 3D printing technique more demanded in industries. 3D printing techniques are capable of building complex designs in a short period, leading to capturing a significant market share in the future.



Furthermore, the growing demand from Healthcare, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Consumer Goods, construction, decoration, jewelry, and Others are the crucial factors that propel the market's growth. Additionally, Government regulations on trade and export, increasing investment in research & development, and organizational efforts are the key factor responsible for market growth. People's trends toward opting the new technology for maximizing profit are boosting the market.



Growing Demand from Medical Sector Worldwide is Driving the Market



The 3D printer has sorted various medical circumstances, which were very difficult to perform in standard cases. 3D printed prostheses, new innovative workflow for ankle foot orthoses, Bioprinting, Tissue Engineering, 3D Printed Organs, and Beyond are medical applications that are transforming the sector.



Growing awareness about the 3D printer worldwide owing to its characteristics and application is a significant component of the market's current development. The report published in 2022 stated that the global 3D printing plastic market is estimated to be nearly 27000 metric tons in 2023 as per volume worldwide. Thus, it will directly impact the growth of the 3D printing plastic market in the forecasted period.



Environmental Risk by 3D-Printed Plastic Product is Hindering the Market Growth.



The growing 3D printing plastics market led to increased consumption of 3D printing plastics made primarily of plastic grade material. As plastic harms the environment, policies related to ban of plastic can hinder the growth of the 3D printing plastics market. Apart from these, the higher manufacturing cost are restraints to the growth of the product.



Ongoing Technological Advancements for Bio-Based Grade Polymer are Driving Growth



Ongoing research and development activities worldwide are driving it towards sustainable development. These situations will lead to demand for bio-degradable substitutes like PLA (polylactide), the standard example of biodegradable plastic. As technology and application are emerging, there is a significant chance of an opportunity for the market player to acquire a considerable market share.

Companies Mentioned:

BASF SE

D Systems Corporation

Stratasys, Inc.

Arkema S.A.

Solvay S.A.

Henkel AG

Covestro AG

Evonik Industries AG

Saudi Basic Industries Corporation

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Report Scope:



In this report, global 3D printing plastics market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:



3D Printing Plastics Market, By type:

Photopolymers

ABS

PLA

Polyamide

Others

3D Printing Plastics Market, By form:

Powder

Filament

Liquid

3D Printing Plastics Market, By application:

Prototyping

Manufacturing

Others

3D Printing Plastics Market, By end user industry:

Healthcare

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive

Consumer Goods

Others

3D Printing Plastics Market, By region:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

Europe & CIS

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Spain

Italy

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

