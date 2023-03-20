Global Autonomous Ships Market Size & Analysis

Brooklyn, New York, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recently revamped/updated market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Autonomous Ships Market is projected to grow from USD 87.5 Billion in 2023 to USD 167.5 Billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2023 to 2028.
The market will be driven during the forecast period by the increasing demand for fuel efficiency in marine transportation, the rising need for technologies to reduce marine collisions, and the growing demand for maritime transport for trade and tourism.
Browse 147 Market Data Tables and 115 Figures spread through 163 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Autonomous Ships Market - Forecast to 2028’’
Key Market Insights
- As per the ship type outlook, the commercial segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global market from 2023 to 2028
- As per the component outlook, the hardware segment holds the largest share in the market
- The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market
- North America region will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period [2023-2028]
- ABB Ltd., L3 ASV, Honeywell International, Kongsberg Gruppen, Marine Technologies LLC, Mitsui O.S.K, Line, Northrop Grumman, Rolls-Royce, Ulstein Group ASA, Wartsila, Sea Machines Robotics, Inc., Neptec Technologies Corp., Shone Automation Inc., and Buffalo Automation, among others are some of the key players in the autonomous ships market
Request for a Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/autonomous-ships-market-3818
Level of Autonomy Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
- Semi-autonomous
- Fully-autonomous
Ship Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
- Commercial
- Passenger
- Defense
Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
- Hardware
- Software
Fuel Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
- Carbon Neutral Fuels
- LNG
- Electric
- Heavy Fuel Oil/Marine Engine Fuel
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Thailand
- Indonesia
- Malaysia
- Singapore
- Vietnam
- Rest of APAC
Central & South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Chile
- Rest of CSA
Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Israel
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
Contact: Yash Jain
Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory
Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com
Phone Number: +1 6026667238
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/yash-jain-global-market-estimates/
Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com