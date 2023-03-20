Global Autonomous Ships Market Size & Analysis

Brooklyn, New York, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recently revamped/updated market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Autonomous Ships Market is projected to grow from USD 87.5 Billion in 2023 to USD 167.5 Billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2023 to 2028.



The market will be driven during the forecast period by the increasing demand for fuel efficiency in marine transportation, the rising need for technologies to reduce marine collisions, and the growing demand for maritime transport for trade and tourism.

Key Market Insights

As per the ship type outlook, the commercial segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global market from 2023 to 2028

As per the component outlook, the hardware segment holds the largest share in the market

The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market

North America region will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period [2023-2028]

ABB Ltd., L3 ASV, Honeywell International, Kongsberg Gruppen, Marine Technologies LLC, Mitsui O.S.K, Line, Northrop Grumman, Rolls-Royce, Ulstein Group ASA, Wartsila, Sea Machines Robotics, Inc., Neptec Technologies Corp., Shone Automation Inc., and Buffalo Automation, among others are some of the key players in the autonomous ships market





Level of Autonomy Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Semi-autonomous

Fully-autonomous

Ship Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Commercial

Passenger

Defense





Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Hardware

Software

Fuel Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Carbon Neutral Fuels

LNG

Electric

Heavy Fuel Oil/Marine Engine Fuel

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico





Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Netherlands

Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Thailand

Indonesia

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Rest of APAC

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Chile

Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

South Africa

Rest of MEA





