Intchains Group Limited Announces Closing of US$8.0 Million Initial Public Offering

Shanghai, China, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intchains Group Limited (Nasdaq: ICG)(the “Company”), a provider of integrated solutions consisting of high-performance ASIC chips and ancillary software and hardware for blockchain applications, today announced the closing of its initial public offering (the “Offering”) of 1,000,000 American Depositary Shares (“ADS”) at a price to public of US$8.00 per ADS for the total offering size of approximately US$8.0 million, assuming the underwriters do not exercise their over-allotment option to purchase additional ADSs. Each ADS represents two Class A ordinary shares of the Company. The ADSs began trading on March 16, 2023, U.S. Eastern time, on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “ICG.”



The Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an aggregate of 150,000 additional ADSs to cover over-allotments at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering for (i) the continuing development and enhancement of the Company’s “Xihe” Platform and “Wangshu” Platform; (ii) the establishment of research and development centers in China, Singapore and selected locations overseas, research and development projects in cooperation with software companies in China and overseas, and the expansion of the Company’s research and development team; (iii) the establishment of an overseas operating center in Singapore, which will have business operation management functions, end application development capabilities and sales operations; (iv) the purchase of wafers and other raw materials from qualified suppliers; and (v) other working capital and general corporate purposes.

Maxim Group LLC acted as the sole book running manager of the Offering.

A registration statement on Form F-1 (File No. 333-265756) related to the Offering has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and was declared effective by the SEC on March 15, 2023. The Offering was made only by means of a prospectus forming a part of the effective registration statement. Copies of the prospectus relating to the Offering may be obtained from Maxim Group LLC, 300 Park Avenue, 16th Floor, New York, NY 10022, by telephone at +1-212-895-3500, or by email at syndicate@maximgrp.com. In addition, a copy of the prospectus relating to the Offering may be obtained via the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Intchains Group Limited

Intchains Group Limited is a provider of integrated solutions consisting of high-performance ASIC chips and ancillary software and hardware for blockchain applications. The Company utilizes a fabless business model and specializes in the front-end and back-end of IC design, which are the major components of the IC product development chain. The Company has established strong supply chain management with a leading foundry, which helps to ensure its product quality and stable production output. The Company’s products consist of high-performance ASIC chips that have high computing power and superior power efficiency as well as ancillary software and hardware, which cater to the evolving needs of the blockchain industry. The Company has built a proprietary technology platform named “Xihe” Platform, which allows the Company to develop a wide range of ASIC chips with high efficiency and scalability. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at: www.intchains.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “may,” “could,” “will,” “should,” “would,” “expect,” “plan,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “project” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the SEC.

