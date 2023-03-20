Global Payment Integrity Market Size & Analysis

Brooklyn, New York, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recently revamped/updated market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Payment Integrity Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 28.7% from 2023 to 2028.



Payers are facing increasing cost-cutting challenges as healthcare markets expand and the insurance payment landscape changes. Digital technologies are becoming more integrated into commercial and government healthcare systems, resulting in more innovative payment solutions. As a result of these new technologies, there is a higher risk of fraudulent payments. Several complex value-based payment mechanisms are included in these solutions.

Key Market Insights

As per the end-user outlook, the private insurance payers’ segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global market from 2023 to 2028

As per the deployment mode outlook, the cloud-based segment holds the largest share of the market

The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market

North America region will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period [2023-2028]

ClarisHealth, Everest Group, ClaimLogiq, Exela Technologies, Optum, Cotiviti, FICO, Alivia Analytics, SAS, Health Edge (Payment Integrity Solutions), Conduent, Burgess, Cognizant, HGS Healthcare, Machinify, SyTrue, ChangeHealthcare, Infostride, A&G Healthcare, and Wipro, among others, are some of the key players in the payment integrity market.





Deployment Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Cloud-Based

On-Premise

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Public & Government Payers

Private Insurance Payers

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico





Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Netherlands

Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Thailand

Indonesia

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Rest of APAC

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Chile

Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

South Africa

Rest of MEA





