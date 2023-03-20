Director/PDMR Shareholding

| Source: Irish Continental Group Plc Irish Continental Group Plc

Dublin, IRELAND

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

 

[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]
1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

 
a)

 		Name

 		Eamonn Rothwell

 
 

 
2Reason for the notification

 
a)Position/status

 

 		Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer
b)Initial Notification Amendment

 		Initial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)Name

 		Irish Continental Group plc
b)LEI635400FQKB6QXERQOC74

 
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument,
type of
instrument
Identification code		ICG Unit

 

ISIN : IE00BLP58571
b)Nature of the transaction Vesting and exercise of 2020 awards under the terms of the Irish Continental Group plc Performance Share Plan

 

 
c)Price(s) and volume(s) 

Price                                    Volume
€0.065                                 200,475   

 

 
            Aggregated information
— Aggregated volume
— Price		N/A
e)Date of the transaction20 March 2023

 
f)Place of the transactionDublin, Ireland

 
g)Additional Information 