Bouygues: Disclosure of trading in own shares

| Source: BOUYGUES BOUYGUES

Paris, FRANCE

REGULATED INFORMATION

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING
IN OWN SHARES

Paris, 20/03/2023

Disclosure of trading in own shares on 13, 14 and 15 March 2023.
As part of the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting of 28 April 2022

I.      Summary presentation

Name of issuerIdentity code of issuerTransaction dateIdentity code of financial instrumentTotal daily volume traded (number of shares)Daily weighted average price of shares purchasedMarket
BOUYGUES SA969500MOCLNQFNZN0D6313 march 2023FR000012050350,00031.5645XPAR
BOUYGUES SA969500MOCLNQFNZN0D6314 march 2023FR000012050350,00031.7775XPAR
BOUYGUES SA969500MOCLNQFNZN0D6315 march 2023FR000012050350,00031.4445XPAR

II.      Detailed presentation


https://www.bouygues.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/2023-03-20-tableau-de-declaration-a-j7-des-operations-de-rachat.xlsx

BOUYGUES SA
A Société Anonyme (public limited company) with a share capital of €374,486,777
Registered office: 32 Avenue Hoche, 75008 Paris, France
Registration No. 572 015 246 Paris – I.E. FR 29 572 015 246

 

Attachment


Attachments

Disclosure of trading in own shares_Bouygues - 20 march 2023