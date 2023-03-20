Axiom Medical Hosts a Free “Am I the Only One Struggling with Mental Wellness in the Workplace” Virtual Summit

The Woodlands, TX, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axiom Medical, a leading provider of occupational health services, is pleased to announce its upcoming virtual mental health summit, "Am I the Only One Struggling with Mental Wellness in the Workplace," scheduled for March 23rd, 2023, at 12:00 PM CT.

The event will bring together thought leaders, mental health professionals, and employees from various industries to discuss the challenges of mental wellness in the workplace and provide solutions to promote a healthy and supportive work environment. The summit aims to break the stigma surrounding mental health and create a safe space for individuals to share their experiences.

Natasha Bowman, JD, SPHR, author, TEDx Speaker, Forbes Contributor, media maven, and President of Performance ReNEW, will deliver the keynote address, sharing her personal story and expertise on the importance of addressing mental health in the workplace and providing insights on how to create a supportive culture that fosters employee well-being.

"We are thrilled to bring together such a distinguished group of experts and professionals to address an issue that affects so many people in the workplace," said Dara Wheeler, Chief Marketing Officer of Axiom Medical. "At Axiom, we are committed to supporting the health and well-being of employees, and this event is just one of the many ways we are working towards that goal."

The summit is free of charge and open to anyone interested in improving mental wellness in the workplace.

About Axiom Medical

Axiom Medical was founded in 1999 in The Woodlands, TX, and has established itself as an industry leader in providing comprehensive, holistic occupational health services for the modern workforce. Axiom Medical empowers organizations large and small to strategically address workplace health challenges across the spectrum, from mental behavioral health and infectious disease control to workplace injury case management and employee absence management. For more information, visit AxiomLLC.com.