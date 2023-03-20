Investigation of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (RAPT) Announced by Holzer & Holzer, LLC

ATLANTA, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holzer & Holzer, LLC is investigating whether RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (“RAPT Therapeutics,” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: RAPT) complied with federal securities laws. On March 14, 2023, the Company disclosed that for its “Phase 2b trial of RPT193 in atopic dermatitis, we now expect topline results in mid-2024 due to recent slower than expected patient enrollment.” Following this news, the price of the Company’s stock dropped.



If you purchased RAPT Therapeutics stock and suffered a loss on that investment, you are encouraged to contact Corey Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com or Joshua Karr, Esq. at jkarr@holzerlaw.com , call our toll-free number at (888) 508-6832, or visit our website at https://holzerlaw.com/case/rapt-therapeutics/ discuss your legal rights.

Holzer & Holzer, LLC, an ISS top rated securities litigation law firm for 2021, dedicates its practice to vigorous representation of shareholders and investors in litigation nationwide, including shareholder class action and derivative litigation. Since its founding in 2000, Holzer & Holzer attorneys have played critical roles in recovering hundreds of millions of dollars for shareholders victimized by fraud and other corporate misconduct. More information about the firm is available through its website, www.holzerlaw.com , and upon request from the firm. Holzer & Holzer, LLC has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Corey Holzer is the attorney responsible for its content.



CONTACT:

Corey Holzer, Esq.

(888) 508-6832 (toll-free)

cholzer@holzerlaw.com