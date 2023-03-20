Edelson Lechtzin LLP is Investigating Securities Fraud Claims on Behalf of BigBear.ai Shareholders Who Held GigCapital4, Inc. Shares Prior to the Merger

NEWTOWN, Pa., March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating securities fraud and breach of fiduciary duty claims on behalf of shareholders of GigCapital4, Inc. (“GigCapital4”) securities (Nasdaq: GIGGU, GIG, GIGGW), a special purpose acquisition company (“SPAC”), who acquired shares before the closing of its business combination with BigBear.ai (“BigBear.ai”), on or before December 7, 2021.



BigBear.ai is a leading provider of artificial intelligence (“AI”), machine learning, cloud-based big data analytics, and cyber engineering solutions. BigBear.ai maintains its principal executive offices in Columbia, Maryland.

GigCapital4 investors may have claims based on alleged false and misleading statements and/or material omissions contained in the documents used to solicit shareholder approval for the business combination between GigCapital4 and BigBear.ai. Please contact Edelson Lechtzin LLP at 1-844-696-7492 to discuss your investment losses, or by e-mail at elechtzin@edelson-law.com or medelson@edelson-law.com, or you can submit your information online HERE.

Background on GigCapital4 and BigBear.ai Business Combination

The GigCapital4 and BigBear.ai business combination was approved at a Special Meeting of GigCapital4’s stockholders on December 3, 2021. After the completion of the business combination, the combined company changed its name to BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. On or about December 8, 2021, BigBear.ai’s common stock commenced trading on the NYSE under the new ticker symbol “BBAI”.

For more information, please contact:

Marc H. Edelson, Esq.

Eric Lechtzin, Esq.

EDELSON LECHTZIN LLP

411 S. State Street, Suite N-300

Newtown, PA 18940

Phone: 844-696-7492 or 215-867-2399 ext. 1

Email: elechtzin@edelson-law.com or medelson@edelson-law.com

Web: www.edelson-law.com

About Edelson Lechtzin LLP

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. In addition to cases involving securities and investment fraud, our lawyers focus on class and collective litigation in cases alleging violations of the federal antitrust laws, employee benefit plans under ERISA, wage theft and unpaid overtime, consumer fraud, and dangerous and defective drugs and medical devices.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions. No class has been certified in this case, so you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. Your ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.