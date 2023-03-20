Axiom Celebrates 22 Years of Innovation Successfully Delivering Hundreds of Clinical Trials with Fusion eClinical Suite

TORONTO, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axiom Real-Time Metrics ("Axiom"), a premier provider of unified eClinical solutions and services focused on small-to-medium life science organizations is celebrating its 22nd Anniversary this month, helping companies deliver clinical results globally.



Axiom Real-Time Metrics was founded by Andrew Schachter in 2001 to develop eClinical technologies to manage clinical studies via solutions to change how important, data-driven information are delivered. The company has grown to become one of the most innovative eClinical technology providers in the world. With their state-of-the-art services, they make it easier than ever for both small and medium clients to manage the critical data and processes integral to running a successful study. Axiom has since grown to over 330+ people in Toronto and beyond, leading the way with their groundbreaking technologies.

Axiom developed the pre-eminent eClinical Unified Suite focused on providing powerful and cost-effective solutions that focus on the unique needs of small-to-medium sized device, pharma and biotech companies conducting critical, life-saving research. Axiom’s proprietary Fusion eClinical Suite enables effective collaboration and accelerated decision-making through real-time actionable data. This empowers study teams to take full visibility of their study data, and guide the study through this critical lens. The present and future of clinical research is to manage and run Data-Driven Studies, where the key real-time results deliver smarter results and decision making to rapidly get life saving products to patients.

Schachter noted that “As a result of Axiom Fusion and (Axiom’s) services teams, we are all seeing the results of a brighter, healthier future for millions of patients around the world.”

For over two decades, Axiom has been innovating the clinical trial technology space. From small Phase I studies, to global trials and registries, Axiom delivers 360-degree eClinical solutions and services to meet clinical research needs. Fusion eClinical Suite has powered more than 1,000 diverse biotech, med device and pharma studies in more than 40 countries and over 30 specialized therapeutic areas.

“The exceptional growth in the past 1/2 decade has been paramountly accomplished on the efforts of the incredible talent that is our past and present world-wide team members, anchored by the diverse and growing Toronto headquarters team. We cannot be more thankful of our incredible group of clients who have joined us on this twenty-two year journey helping to create one of the most dynamic health care focused technology companies in Canada,” says Andrew Schachter.

For more information about Axiom Real-Time Metrics, please visit https://www.axiommetrics.com

