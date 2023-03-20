Chad Caruso to Skateboard Across the United States from Venice Beach to Virginia Beach

LOS ANGELES, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renowned skateboarder and YouTuber Chad Caruso is set to embark on a 3,000-mile skate across the United States beginning on March 24, 2023. Starting at the Venice Beach Skatepark in Los Angeles, CA, his epic voyage will culminate at Virginia Beach Oceanfront, VA, in time for the first stateside edition of JACKALOPE , the biggest sports action festival in Canada.



Skateboarders and fans are welcome to accompany Chad on the first mile of his excursion at the Venice Beach Skatepark in Los Angeles on March 24, 2023, at 10am PDT.

The purpose of Chad’s expedition is to raise awareness for mental health and youth addiction. A portion of the funds raised during his journey will be donated to Natural High, a non-profit organization for the prevention of drug addiction. Donations can be made to Chad’s GoFundMe: https://www.gofundme.com/f/skateboarding-3000-miles-across-the-us .

“Skateboarding has been an invaluable asset in helping me stay on track after a difficult period in my life,” states Caruso. “Without the vigor and concentration sobriety has allowed me to nurture, I wouldn’t have been able to attempt this skate across the country. This journey serves as a platform for raising awareness about the importance of having something passionate to focus on in life. I’m immensely grateful for the opportunity to celebrate this initiative through JACKALOPE , donors and supporters alike.”

Caruso, a veteran skateboarder and stuntman with over 15 years of experience in the sport, is embarking on an ambitious journey to set a new Guinness World Record. Along the way, Chad will meet with skateboarders and fans before completing his journey at the celebratory JACKALOPE Fest in Virginia Beach, where from June 2 to 4, spectators can check out street skateboarders, boulderers, base jumpers, skimboarders, freestyle motocross and beach volleyball competitions featuring hundreds of thrill-hungry athletes. Tony Hawk and his crew will also be giving an “off-the-chain” demo. Other luminaries also attending include Mitchie Brusko, Collin Graham, Reese Nelson, Tom Schaar, Elliot Sloan, Bucky Lasek and more.

Followers of Chad’s journey can keep up via his Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/chad_caruso/

Based in Montréal, JACKALOPE Fest is the biggest sports action festival in Canada with the mission to shine a bright light on action sports by creating opportunities for communities across the world to come together, celebrate their passions and reach next levels. By bringing its concept to Virginia Beach Oceanfront, JACKALOPE has become the only event of its kind to operate on both sides of the border.

