Wolf Greenfield Continues Expansion with New Office in Washington, DC

BOSTON, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Greenfield is pleased to announce its continued strategic expansion with the launch of its newest office in Washington, DC. The office, at 601 Massachusetts Avenue NW, Washington, DC 20001, will offer a full range of intellectual property services, including litigation, prosecution, post-grant proceedings, freedom to operate, licensing, and diligence across all areas of technology.



“With the national and, increasingly, international scope of Wolf Greenfield’s business, it’s important that the firm have a strong presence in the nation’s capital,” said Ed Gates, Wolf Greenfield’s president and managing partner. “The firm’s momentum and continued growth is a direct result of the unmatched dedication and technical experience of our team.”

Since the firm’s 1927 founding in Boston, Wolf Greenfield has been exclusively focused on IP. Wolf Greenfield represents a diverse portfolio of clients whose IP is at the core of their business. This includes multinational corporations, “unicorn” start-ups, life sciences institutions, and prestigious universities and research institutions. The firm is also well known for its varied and extensive pro bono efforts as part of its long-standing commitment to the communities it serves.

Wolf Greenfield’s Washington, DC office will be co-chaired by Libbie DiMarco, a shareholder in the firm’s litigation practice, and Dan Young, a shareholder in the firm’s biotechnology practice.

“Wolf Greenfield aims to provide the highest quality of service, attention, and representation to our clients,” said DiMarco. “We will continue to recruit and retain the very best legal and technical minds in the industry.”

“Having a physical presence in Washington is an exciting milestone in the firm’s history and gives us the opportunity to work even more closely with clients as they pursue exciting new breakthroughs in science, technology, and business, while being close to key intellectual property venues and talent pools,” said Young.

This is the latest significant expansion for Wolf Greenfield in recent years. After opening an office in New York in 2016, Wolf Greenfield’s team there doubled in size by 2020. Shareholders from the firm’s offices in Boston and New York are expected to spend significant time in Washington, DC.

About Wolf Greenfield

Wolf, Greenfield & Sacks, P.C. is among the 10 largest law firms in the country devoted exclusively to intellectual property law. With over 150 legal professionals based in Boston, New York, and Washington, DC, the firm’s attorneys are at the forefront of their fields and support large, global corporations, mid-size companies, innovative start-ups and emerging enterprises, renowned universities and research institutions, and Nobel Prize winners with a full range of intellectual property portfolio management including patent prosecution and litigation; post-grant proceedings, including IPRs; opinions and strategic counseling; licensing; intellectual property audits and due diligence; trademark and copyright prosecution and litigation; and other issues related to the commercialization of intellectual property. For nearly a century, Wolf Greenfield has helped clients protect their most valuable intellectual property and continues to represent innovators in the fields of biotechnology, chemical and materials technologies, pharmaceuticals, clean technology, electrical and computer technologies, mechanical technologies, medical devices, and consumer products. For more information about Wolf Greenfield, please visit wolfgreenfield.com .