CABEI Executive President Dr. Dante Mossi Speaks On Nicaragua’s Economic Development In a Conversation at The Inter-American Dialogue

Washington, D.C., March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Thursday, March 16, 2023, The Inter-American Dialogue , a U.S.-based international affairs think tank, held a panel discussion about the Central American Bank of Economic Integration ’s (CABEI) economic development processes in Nicaragua. CABEI Executive Director Dr. Dante Mossi spoke about the organization’s mission and its role in funding projects in Nicaragua and engaged in an important conversation about the bank’s responsibilities to its members. Moderated by CNN’s Gabriela Frias, Dr. Mossi was joined by Director of the Americas Program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) Ryan Berg and Director of Migration, Remittances, and Development Program at The Inter-American Dialogue Manuel Orozco.

Dr. Mossi’s conversation with Berg and Orozco over concerns of the organization’s ties to the Nicaraguan government has brought about avenues for CABEI, CSIS, and The Dialogue to collaborate for change.

“For the first time, Central America can make decisions on its own,” said Dr. Mossi. “CABEI hopes that our member countries will use the bank for good. We have a responsibility to the people in our member countries to make a difference in their lives.”

As one of its founding member countries, CABEI has helped finance projects to improve the quality of life in Nicaragua through productive and social infrastructure and energy projects. In the last 15 years, CABEI has promoted sustained and inclusive growth in Nicaragua, and while there is still work to be done, CABEI’s commitment to its members is strong.

Dr. Mossi added: “People see CABEI as the one to criticize, rather than the one to work with. This is an opportunity for all of us to work together to address the development challenges of the region and follow through on our mission.”

Founded in the early 1960s, CABEI works to promote economic integration and the balanced economic and social development of 15 countries in Central America, South America, and Europe. CABEI’s investments in the development of its members have played a crucial role in creating stability in the region and the institutions that safeguard vulnerable groups.

For photos from the panel discussion, click here .

For media inquiries, reach out to Héctor Barletta at [barlettah at bcie dot org] and María José Venegas at [venegasm at bcie dot org].

About CABEI

CABEI was created in 1960 as the financial arm of the region's integration and development. Its resources are continuously invested in projects with developmental impact to reduce poverty and inequality, strengthen regional integration, and the competitive insertion of its members in the global economy, with special attention to environmental sustainability. CABEI is headquartered in Tegucigalpa with offices throughout Central America.