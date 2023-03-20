Global Lithium-Ion Battery Market Size To Grow USD 273.8 Billion by 2030 | CAGR of 19.3%: Spherical Insights

New York, United States, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Lithium-Ion Battery Market worth $273.8 Billion by 2030

According to a research report published by Spherical Insights & Consulting, The Global Lithium-Ion Battery Market Size to Grow from USD 65.9 Billion in 2021 to USD 273.8 Billion by 2030, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 19.3% during the forecast period.





Key Insights

The Lithium-Ion Battery Market Size was valued at USD 65.9 Billion in 2021.

The Market is Growing at a CAGR of 19.3% from 2021 to 2030

The Worldwide Lithium-Ion Battery Market is expected to reach USD 273.8 Billion by 2030





Lithium-ion batteries are a widely recognized rechargeable battery substitute for a variety of applications such as portable gadgets, vehicles, and stationary applications that require a continuous power source. Researchers are striving hard to increase the power density, efficiency, battery life, recharge time, cost, flexibility, and other properties of these batteries, as well as research methodologies and applications. The increasing use of electric mobility and battery electric vehicles (BEVs) has increased lithium-ion battery use that is projected to surge even more rapidly in the future.

Low operating costs, low self-discharge rate, and small construction footprint are some of the primary forces supporting lithium-ion battery widespread adoption in smart grid and energy storage systems. Many companies are conducting research and development to create more durable and reliable lithium-ion batteries.

Global Lithium-Ion Battery Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP), Lithium Cobalt Oxide (LCO), Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt Oxide (LI-NMC), Lithium Nickel Cobalt Aluminum Oxide (LI-NCA), Lithium Titanate (LTO)), By Capacity (0 to 3,000 mAh, 3,000 to 10,000 mAh, 10,000 to 60,000 mAh, 60,000 mAh and Above), By End-Use (Automotive, Aerospace, Marine, Medical Devices, Industrial, Power, Telecommunication, Consumer Electronics, Others) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2021 – 2030





The lithium cobalt oxide segment accounted the largest market share over the forecast period.

On the basis of type, the global lithium-ion battery Market is segmented into lithium iron phosphate, lithium cobalt oxide, lithium nickel manganese cobalt oxide, lithium nickel cobalt aluminum oxide, lithium titanate. Among these, the lithium cobalt oxide segment dominates the market and will continue to do so during the projection period. Because of their high energy density, high safety level, and broad use, lithium-ion batteries are in high demand for applications such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, and cameras.

The 3,000 to 10,000 mAh segment is dominating the market with the largest revenue share over the forecast period.

On the basis of application, the global lithium-ion battery Market is segmented into 0 to 3,000 mAh, 3,000 to 10,000 mAh, 10,000 to 60,000 mAh, 60,000 mAh and above. Since high capacity batteries have applications in a variety of industries including as consumer electronics, electric vehicles, power equipment, and aerospace, the 3,000 to 10,000 mAh category dominates the market with the biggest revenue share of 53.8% over the projection period.

The consumer electronics segment accounted the largest revenue share of more than 46.2% over the forecast period.

On the basis of end use, the global lithium-ion battery Market is segmented into automotive, aerospace, marine, medical devices, industrial, power, telecommunication, consumer electronics, and others. Among these, the consumer electronics segment accounted the largest revenue share of over 46.2% over the forecast period. The ongoing improvement of the consumer electronics sector has resulted in an increase in the use of lithium ion batteries in many applications. They offer various advantages, including increased rated power, lower emissions, and superior reliability.





Lithium-Ion Battery Market Report Scope: -

Report Metric Details Market Size 2030 USD 273.8 Billion CAGR 19.3 % (2020-2030) Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Segments Covered By Type, By Capacity, By End-Use, By Region, COVID-19 Impact Analysis Report Coverage Drivers, Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Honda Automobile Co., Ltd., Hyundai Motor, Samsung SDI Co., Ltd., Hitachi Astemo, Ltd., NXP Semiconductors N.V., Proterial, Ltd., Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited., Mikuni Corp., Dana Incorporated, Eaton Corporation, Faurecia SE, Gentherm Inc., Tesla, Visteon Corporation, BYD Company Ltd., Norsk Hydro ASA, Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), Duracell, Inc., Sensata Technologies, Inc., TE Connectivity Ltd., ZF Friedrichshafen AG, LG Chem, Panasonic Holding Corporation, General Electric, Renault Group, Johnson Controls, A123 System, Okaya Power Group, TDS Lithium-Ion Battery Gujarat Private Limited, Telemax India Industries Pvt. Ltd.





Immediate Delivery Available





Asia Pacific dominates the market with the largest market share over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is dominating the market with more than 47.6% market share over the forecast period. Since Asia Pacific has developed as a global manufacturing powerhouse, the utilization of lithium-ion battery-powered tools has grown. The rising electric car sector in Asia Pacific nations such as India and China is one of the key drivers driving up the demand for lithium-ion batteries.





Key Market Developments

In February 2023, Evonik announced that it will expand its fumed aluminum oxide production unit in Yokkaichi, Japan. The facility will concentrate on the development of specialized solutions for lithium-ion battery technology, which is utilized in electric vehicles.

In March 2023, Honda and LG Energy Solution held the official groundbreaking ceremony for a new joint venture EV battery plant in Fayette County, near Jeffersonville, Ohio, measuring more than 2 million square feet. The joint venture will supply lithium-ion batteries with cutting-edge technology to help Honda's plans to produce battery-electric vehicles (EV) in North America. By the end of 2025, the company intends to begin mass production of pouch-type lithium-ion batteries, which will be supplied exclusively to Honda car factories producing EVs for North American sales.





Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2019 to 2030. Spherical Insights has segmented the global lithium-ion battery market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Lithium-Ion Battery Market, Type Analysis

Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP)

Lithium Cobalt Oxide (LCO)

Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt Oxide (LI-NMC)

Lithium Nickel Cobalt Aluminum Oxide (LI-NCA)

Lithium Titanate (LTO)

Lithium-Ion Battery Market, Capacity Analysis

0 to 3,000 mAh

3,000 to 10,000 mAh

10,000 to 60,000 mAh

60,000 mAh and Above

Lithium-Ion Battery Market, End-User Analysis

Automotive

Aerospace

Marine

Medical Devices

Industrial

Power

Telecommunication

Consumer Electronics

Others





List of Key Market Players

Honda Automobile Co., Ltd.

Hyundai Motor

Samsung SDI Co., Ltd.

Hitachi Astemo, Ltd.

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Proterial, Ltd.

Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited.

Mikuni Corp.

Dana Incorporated

Eaton Corporation

Faurecia SE

Gentherm Inc.

Tesla

Visteon Corporation

BYD Company Ltd.

Norsk Hydro ASA

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL)

Duracell, Inc.

Sensata Technologies, Inc.

TE Connectivity Ltd.

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

LG Chem

Panasonic Holding Corporation

General Electric

Renault Group

Johnson Controls

A123 System

Okaya Power Group

TDS Lithium-Ion Battery Gujarat Private Limited

Telemax India Industries Pvt. Ltd.





