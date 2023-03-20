Global Epilepsy Market Size to grow USD 4.7 Billion by 2030 | CAGR of 8.35%: Spherical Insights

New York, United States, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Epilepsy Market worth $4.70 Billion by 2030

According to a research report published by Spherical Insights & Consulting, the Global Epilepsy Market Size to grow from USD 2.61 Billion in 2021 to USD 4.70 Billion by 2030, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.35% during the forecast period.

The Epilepsy Market was valued at USD 2.61 Billion in 2021.

The Market is growing at a CAGR of 8.35% from 2022 to 2030

The Global Epilepsy Market is expected to reach USD 4.70 Billion by 2030





Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://www.sphericalinsights.com/request-sample/1577





Frequent, sudden seizures are a defining feature of the chronic brain disorder epilepsy. One of the most common neurological disorders in the world, it can affect people of all ages. Around 50 million people throughout the world currently suffer from epilepsy, with 2.4 million new cases being discovered each year. The vast majority of epilepsy cases, however, are idiopathic, which means that their cause is unknown. Epilepsy currently only has symptomatic treatment options, including medication, surgery, and implanted devices. This highlights the unmet market need for better treatments, which would present business owners with lucrative expansion opportunities. The key factors driving the growth of the Global Epilepsy Market are the increase in accidents and brain injuries, as well as the increased risk of post-traumatic seizures occurring in patients with brain injuries. The amount of R&D funds invested in the epilepsy industry is increasing as a result of new trends, such as businesses creating novel therapies for epilepsy that is refractory and physicians wanting more potent medications. The market is growing as a result of the growing usage of rational polytherapy and cutting-edge imaging technology for early diagnosis. Also, the use of cutting-edge digital healthcare technologies like mHealth and telemedicine is anticipated to have a positive impact on the market for epilepsy. The key factors driving the growth of the Global Epilepsy Market are the increase in accidents and brain injuries, as well as the increased risk of post-traumatic seizures occurring in patients with brain injuries. The government's increasing funding for research to develop and create effective medications and treatments also contributed to the expansion of the healthcare epilepsy market. Epilepsy affects more than 50 million people worldwide, according to a World Health Organization (WHO) report, which will spur industrial expansion. The majority of survivors have developed epilepsy as a result of the rising number of traffic accidents that have been recorded, which is what is driving the market. The market's primary growth factor is the ageing population. The development of demand is being hampered by a lengthy prescription approval process and rising drug prices. The epilepsy market may also be hindered by a lack of understanding of the challenges brought on by the ailment. In fact, users are increasingly asking social media platforms and game developers to include epileptic warnings.

Browse key industry insights spread across 190 pages with 130 market data tables and figures & charts from the report on " Global Epilepsy Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Condition (Epilepsy Drug Resistant/Intractable Epilepsy, Others), By Diagnosis & Treatment (Diagnosis & Treatment), By End-use (Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Diagnostic Centers, Others), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2021 – 2030." Get Detailed Report Description Here: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/reports/epilepsy-market





The treatment segment is dominating the market with the largest market share over the forecast period.

On the basis of diagnosis and treatment, the global epilepsy market is segmented into diagnosis and treatment. Among these, the treatment segment is dominating the market with the largest market share over the forecast period because there are inexpensive medications available to treat partial epileptic seizures. The licencing of efficient treatments by regulatory organisations will also help the market flourish. The diagnostic segment, on the other hand, is anticipated to mature at a CAGR of 9.19% during the evaluation period. By using various imaging tests and blood testing to identify the problem early on, segment development is expected to be expedited tenfold.

The drug resistant segment accounted the largest market share over the forecast period.

Based on the condition, the global epilepsy market is segmented into epilepsy drug-resistant/intractable epilepsy and others. Among these, the drug resistant segment holds the largest market share over the forecast period. It is projected that the development of rational polytherapy for disease treatment with minimal side effects will generate significant income for the epilepsy market.

The hospital segment is dominating the market with the largest market share over the forecast period.

On the basis of end user, the global epilepsy market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, diagnostic centers, ambulatory surgical centers, and others. Among these, the hospital segment is dominating the market with the largest market share over the forecast period due to regional government regulations that forbid the use of funds for treatment centre upgrades. Clinics, ambulatory surgery centres, and other enterprises are expected to develop at healthy rates in the interim.





Epilepsy Market Report Scope: -

Report Metric Details Market Size 2030 USD 4.70 Billion CAGR 8.35 % (2020-2030) Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Segments Covered By Condition, By Diagnosis & Treatment, ), By End-use, By Region, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis Report Coverage Drivers, Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors LivaNova PLC, GlaxoSmithKline plc., Eisai Co., Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Medtronic, UCB S.A., NeuroPace, Inc., GW Pharmaceuticals plc., Novartis AG, Abbott, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc., Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co. Ltd., Bausch & Lomb Incorporated, Sanofi, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited.,

Buy Now Full Report @ https://www.sphericalinsights.com/checkout/1577

Immediate Delivery Available of this Market Report





North America is dominating the market with the largest market share over the forecast period.

North America dominates the global epilepsy market share as a result of the effective execution of suitable government initiatives. Due to intensive research and development activities, the epilepsy market in the region will grow over the course of the anticipated time. Asia Pacific is predicted to experience significant growth in the epilepsy market due to a rise in patient awareness of the active treatment of epilepsy. Also, it is anticipated that the epilepsy sector in the region would grow in the next years as medical requirement in developing countries increases.





Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2021 to 2030. Spherical Insights has segmented the global Epilepsy market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Epilepsy Market, By Condition

Drug-resistant/intractable epilepsy

Others

Epilepsy Market, By Diagnosis and Treatment

Diagnosis

Treatment

Epilepsy Market, By End Use

Hospitals

Clinics

Diagnostic centers

Ambulatory surgical centers

Others





Get a Discount on Report at https://www.sphericalinsights.com/request-discount/1577





List of Companies

LivaNova PLC

GlaxoSmithKline plc.

Eisai Co., Ltd.

Pfizer Inc.

Medtronic

UCB S.A.

NeuroPace, Inc.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc.

Novartis AG

Abbott

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co. Ltd.

Bausch & Lomb Incorporated

Sanofi

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Upsher-Smith Laboratories LLC.

SK BIOPHARMACEUTICALS

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated

ESTEVE

Zogenix

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc

DAIICHI SANKYO COMPANY, LIMITED

Recent Developments

In December 2020, to offer an instant platform for the recently acquired market-leading epilepsy drug "Buccolam" in Ireland, European CNS Specialist bought Medinutrix Ltd.





Browse Related Reports

Global Brain Tumour Therapeutics Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Therapy (Chemotherapy, Gene therapy), By Type (PET-CTScan, Lumbar Puncture), By Application (Dermatology, Cardiology), By End User (Hospitals, Oncology Treatment Centers), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2021 – 2030

Global Alzheimers Disease Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis By Therapeutics (Cholinesterase Inhibitors, NMDA Receptor Antagonists, and Other Therapeutics), By Diagnostics (Brain Imaging and CSF Test for Alzheimers Disease), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2021 – 2030.

Global Biophotonics Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By End-User (Tests and Components, Medical Therapeutics, Medical Diagnostics, and Non- medical Application), By Application (See-Through Imaging, Inside Imaging, Spectro Molecular, Analytics Sensing, Light Therapy, Surface Imaging, and Biosensors), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2021 – 2030.





About the Spherical Insights

Spherical Insights is a market research and consulting firm which provides actionable market research study, quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight especially designed for decision makers and aids ROI.

Which is catering to different industry such as financial sectors, industrial sectors, government organizations, universities, non-profits and corporations. The company's mission is to work with businesses to achieve business objectives and maintain strategic improvements.

Contact Us:

Company Name: Spherical Insights

Email: sales@sphericalinsights.com

Phone: +1 303 800 4326 (US)

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter