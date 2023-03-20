The Real Good Food Company to Report Fourth Quarter & Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results on Monday, March 27 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time

CHERRY HILL, N.J., March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: RGF) (“Real Good Foods” or the “Company”), a leading health and wellness frozen foods company, today announced that it will release financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, before market open on Monday, March 27, 2023.



Management will host an investor conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time on Monday, March 27, 2023 to discuss Real Good Foods’ fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022 financial results, provide a corporate update, and conclude with a question and answer session with telephone participants. To participate, please use the following information:

Q4 & FY 2022 Conference Call and Webcast

Date: Monday, March 27, 2023

Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern time

U.S./Canada Dial-in: 1-877-451-6152

International Dial-in: 1-201-389-0879

Conference ID: 13736835

Webcast: RGF Q4 & FY22 Webcast

Please dial in at least 10 minutes before the start of the call to ensure timely participation.

A telephone playback of the call will be available through Monday, April 10, 2023. To listen, call 1-844-512-2921 within the United States and Canada or 1-412-317-6671 when calling internationally. Please use the replay pin number 13736835. A webcast replay will also be available by clicking here: RGF Q4 & FY22 Webcast.

About Real Good Food Company

Real Good Foods (NASDAQ: RGF) is a leading health and wellness frozen foods company, providing a better way to enjoy your favorite foods. The Company’s mission is to provide “Real Food You Feel Good About Eating”, making delicious, nutritious foods that are low in sugar, low in carbohydrates and high in protein. The Real Good Foods family of products includes breakfast, lunch, dinner, and snacks – available in over 16,000 stores nationwide with additional direct-to-consumer options.

To learn more, please visit our website at realgoodfoods.com or join us on social media @realgoodfoods – where we maintain some of the largest followings in the frozen food industry today.

