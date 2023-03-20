OceanFirst Bank Announces Appointment of Stephen Adamo, President of Residential and Consumer Lending

RED BANK, N.J., March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OceanFirst Bank (“OceanFirst”), the wholly owned subsidiary of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC), announces the appointment of Stephen Adamo as President of Residential and Consumer Lending.



Mr. Adamo will lead the residential and consumer lending divisions at OceanFirst. His responsibilities include the growth and expansion of all residential home lending products, consumer lending products and sales, services, loan officers, and delivery channels.

With almost three decades of experience in mortgage banking, Mr. Adamo most recently was President of National Retail Production at Embrace Home Loans headquartered in Middletown, Rhode Island. Previously, he was Head of Mortgage, Home Equity, Consumer Loan Operations & Consumer Underwriting at Santander Bank, and held executive leadership positions at Weichert Financial Services and Citizens Financial Group.

Joseph J. Lebel III, OceanFirst President and Chief Operating Officer, said, “Steve is a seasoned mortgage and banking professional with an impressive record of significantly growing residential mortgage teams and driving results throughout his career. We are pleased to welcome Steve to OceanFirst.”

OceanFirst has been providing residential home lending products and services for more than 120 years.

OceanFirst Bank N.A., founded in 1902, is a $13.1 billion regional bank providing financial services throughout New Jersey and the major metropolitan markets of Philadelphia, New York, Baltimore, and Boston. OceanFirst Bank delivers commercial and residential financing, treasury management, trust and asset management, and deposit services and is one of the largest and oldest community-based financial institutions headquartered in New Jersey.

Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to historical information, this news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 which are based on certain assumptions and describe future plans, strategies and expectations of the Company. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by use of the words "believe," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "estimate," "project," "will," "should," "may," "view," "opportunity," "potential," or similar expressions or expressions of confidence. The Company's ability to predict results or the actual effect of future plans or strategies is inherently uncertain. Factors which could have a material adverse effect on the operations of the Company and its subsidiaries include, but are not limited to: changes in interest rates, general economic conditions, levels of unemployment in the Bank’s lending area, real estate market values in the Bank’s lending area, future natural disasters and increases to flood insurance premiums, the level of prepayments on loans and mortgage-backed securities, legislative/regulatory changes, monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. Government including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, the quality or composition of the loan or investment portfolios, demand for loan products, deposit flows, competition, demand for financial services in the Company's market area and accounting principles and guidelines. These risks and uncertainties are further discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and subsequent securities filings and should be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to publicly release the result of any revisions which may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

