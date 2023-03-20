Sanara MedTech Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results

FORT WORTH, TX, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sanara MedTech Inc. Based in Fort Worth, Texas, Sanara MedTech Inc. (“Sanara,” the “Company,” “we,” “our” or “us”) (NASDAQ: SMTI), a medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing transformative technologies to improve clinical outcomes and reduce healthcare expenditures in the surgical, chronic wound and skincare markets, announced today its strategic, operational and financial results for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022.



Zach Fleming, Sanara's CEO, stated, “In 2022 we continued to build on the success we have had with our CellerateRX product line by expanding the geographic coverage of our sales team, increasing our average sales per facility, and offering an expanded line of products. Our record sales results in both the fourth quarter and the full year are the result of our team’s continued market penetration and the efficacy and value that we believe our products offer to patients and providers.”

Fourth Quarter 2022 Strategic and Operational Highlights

Generated over $5 million of revenue in a single month for the first time

During the trailing twelve-month period, CellerateRX was sold in over 700 facilities across 29 states

The Company announced a partnership with InfuSystem focused on delivering a complete wound care solution targeted at improving patient outcomes, lowering the cost of care, and increasing patient and provider satisfaction. The Company believes that by pairing Sanara’s product line and deep expertise in wound care with InfuSystem’s existing negative pressure wound therapy business, including sales, distribution, clinical support, and revenue cycle capabilities, it will be able to offer a compelling solution to a broader patient universe, offering significant value and improved outcomes for patients, providers, and payors.



The Company submitted to the FDA a 510(k) premarket notification for BIASURGE, the Company’s sterile BIAKŌS ™ product for use in surgical settings on November 4, 2022



product for use in surgical settings on November 4, 2022 Subsequent to the end of the fourth quarter 2022, the Company entered into a sales agreement with Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. for an “ATM” offering of the Company’s stock. The Company entered into this agreement for two purposes. The first is to raise capital for opportunistic partnerships and acquisitions and the second is to increase the liquidity of its stock.



Subsequent to the end of the of the fourth quarter 2022 on March 16, 2023, the Company submitted to the FDA a 510(k) premarket notification for its Precision Healing Multispectral Imager



Full Year 2022 Consolidated Financial Results

Net Revenues. For the year ended December 31, 2022, we generated net revenues of $45.8 million compared to net revenues of $24.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, a 90% increase from the prior year. Our 2022 net revenues included $6.0 million of Scendia sales. The higher net revenues in 2022 were primarily due to increased sales of surgical wound care products as a result of our increased market penetration and geographic expansion, additional revenues as a result of the Scendia acquisition and our continuing strategy to expand our independent distribution network in both new and existing U.S. markets.



R&D expenses for the year ended December 31, 2022, were $3.4 million compared to $0.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2021. R&D expenses for 2022 included approximately $2.5 million of costs related to the newly acquired Precision Healing diagnostic imager and lateral flow assay for assessing patient wound and skin conditions. The higher R&D expenses in 2022 were also partly due to costs associated with several new development projects for our currently licensed products. L oss before income taxes. We had a loss before income taxes of $13.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to a loss before income taxes of $8.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2021. The higher loss in 2022 was due to increased SG&A costs, higher R&D expenses, the loss on disposal of investment related to the dissolution of Sanara Pulsar and higher amortization of acquired intangible assets.



We had a loss before income taxes of $13.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to a loss before income taxes of $8.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2021. The higher loss in 2022 was due to increased SG&A costs, higher R&D expenses, the loss on disposal of investment related to the dissolution of Sanara Pulsar and higher amortization of acquired intangible assets. Net loss. For the year ended December 31, 2022, we had a net loss of $8.1 million, compared to a net loss of $8.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2021.



