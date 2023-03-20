SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Amgen Inc. - AMGN

NEW YORK, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Amgen Inc. (“Amgen” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AMGN). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.



The investigation concerns whether Amgen and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On April 27, 2022, Amgen issued an earnings release for its first fiscal quarter of 2022, which disclosed that the Company had received a Notice of Deficiency from the IRS in April 2022 which sought $5.1 billion in back taxes, plus interest, for tax years 2013, 2014, and 2015, and proposed a $2 billion penalty as a result of Amgen’s improper tax avoidance strategies. Thus, the collective amount that the IRS claimed was owed by the Company to the U.S. government totaled more than $10 billion – far higher than investors had been led to believe – likely in addition to significant back taxes owed for subsequent tax years for which Amgen had applied the same profit allocation treatment between its U.S. and Puerto Rico operations. The release also stated that Amgen intended to file a petition in the U.S. Tax Court to contest the Notice of Deficiency, which it would seek to consolidate with its pending petition for earlier tax years.

On this news, Amgen’s stock price fell $10.66 per share, or 4.28%, to close at $238.13 per share on April 28, 2022.

