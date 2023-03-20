NEW YORK, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Signature Bank (“Signature” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SBNY). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.



The investigation concerns whether Signature and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On March 1, 2023, citing “an email that was sent to customers,” Bloomberg reported that “[t]he digital-asset trading platform Kraken will no longer be using Signature Bank for some key financial transactions, making it the latest exchange to pull back from a major crypto bank.”

On this news, Signature’s stock price fell $5.49 per share, or 4.77%, over the following two trading sessions, to close at $109.56 per share on March 2, 2023.

On the morning of March 10, 2023, Signature’s stock price fell sharply following the collapse of Silvergate Bank and Silicon Valley Bank, before trading in Signature shares was halted.

Then, on March 12, 2023, the New York State Department of Financial Services closed Signature after the Bank was unable to close a sale or otherwise bolster its finances in order to protect it assets after customers began withdrawing their deposits in favor of larger institutions. In a joint statement, the U.S. Department of the Treasury, Federal Reserve, and Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (“FDIC”) announced that Signature had been designated a systemic risk to the financial system, allowing for regulators to take extraordinary measures to ensure the availability of funds beyond the FDIC-insured $250,000.

