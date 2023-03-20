SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of DocuSign, Inc. - DOCU

NEW YORK, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of DocuSign, Inc. (“DocuSign” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: DOCU). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.



The investigation concerns whether DocuSign and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On March 10, 2023, Wall Street analysts expressed concern over the Company’s transition to a new Chief Financial Officer and the Company’s billings outlook, after the Company issued billings guidance of just 2% year-over-year growth for fiscal year 2024.

On this news, DocuSign’s stock price fell $14.72 per share, or 22.85%, to close at $49.69 per share on March 10, 2023.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com .