PRIME DIVIDEND CORP. Monthly Dividend Declaration for Preferred Share

TORONTO, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prime Dividend Corp. (The "Company") declares its monthly distribution of $0.06667 for each Preferred share. Distributions are payable April 10, 2023 to shareholders on record as at March 31, 2023
There will not be a distribution paid to the Class A Shares for March 31, 2023 as per the Prospectus which states no regular monthly dividends will be paid on the Class A shares in any month as long as the net asset value per unit is equal to or less than $15.00.
Preferred shareholders receive prime plus 2.35% with a minimum rate of 5.00% and a maximum rate of 8.00%.
Since inception Class A shareholders have received a total of $13.07 per share and Preferred shareholders have received a total of $9.49 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $22.56.
The Company invests in a portfolio of high yielding Canadian Companies as follows:
|Banks
|Investment Management
|Life Insurance
|Utilities & Other
|Bank of Montreal
|AGF Management Ltd.
|Great-West Lifeco Inc.
|BCE Inc.
|Bank of Nova Scotia
|CI Financial Corp.
|Manulife Financial Corporation
|TransAlta Corp.
|CIBC
|IGM Financial Inc.
|Sun Life Financial Inc.
|TC Energy Corp.
|National Bank of Canada
|Power Financial Corp.
|Royal Bank of Canada
|TMX Group Inc.
|Toronto-Dominion Bank
|Distribution Details
|Preferred Share (PDV.PR.A)
|$0.06667
|Record Date:
|March 31, 2023
|Payable Date:
|April 10, 2023
|Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372
|Local: 416-304-4443
|www.primedividend.com
|info@quadravest.com