Street Legal Golf Cart Company Now Offering Spring Break Specials

Street Legal Golf Cart Rentals is a Santa Rosa Beach company that has been providing an exceptional golf cart rental experience to those in its area of Florida for many years now. The company has done that by offering a wide variety of golf cart rental options, along with treating their customers the right way. Now they are taking that already high level of customer service that they are known for up another notch.

The company has just announced that they are now taking spring break golf cart rental reservations with a Book Now Pay, Later option. A representative of Street Legal Golf Cart Rentals, Michael Luzansky, says, “Golf cart rentals have become all the rage in our Florida Panhandle beach communities for many years now, and why not. We provide rental golf carts that are economical, quiet, comfortable, and most importantly, fun to drive. The busy spring break golf cart rental season will soon be upon us, so we encourage those that are considering booking a golf cart rental with us to act quickly. Our recently announced Book Now, Pay Later option makes advanced rentals for our golf carts more convenient than ever before.”

Luzansky went on to say that with the Book Now, Pay Later golf cart reservation option, Street Legal Golf Cart Rentals customers will not be charged for their rental until 30 days before the beginning rental date. They realize that expenses for spring break vacations in their area can add up quickly so this is their way of helping spread those expenses out. He added that whether someone wants to pay in advance or use the Book Now, Pay Later golf cart reservation option, there are two convenient ways they can reserve a fun and practical golf cart rental. This is by the more traditional way of calling them on the phone or by using their convenient online booking form.

The company representative went on to say that these are not your typical, basic 2-seat carts that you see at a golf course either. They are high-end models that feature comfortable seating and are well-maintained and very safe to ride in if operated properly. He added that they also come in a wide variety of different size options. This includes models that can easily accommodate 4. 6, or 8 passengers. No more needing to rent three golf carts to get to an activity like with so many golf cart rental companies. Luzansky says they know that when someone is on vacation, or family and friends are getting together, part of the fun is doing almost everything together. Street Legal Golf Cart Rentals also knows that customers need flexibility when it comes to the rental periods that their golf carts can be reserved for. That’s why they offer rental period options that include 1 to 4-day rentals, 5 to 7-day rentals, and weekly rentals. Once it comes time for a customer’s street legal golf cart rental, their courteous and experienced drivers will bring that cart right to the person that booked the reservation. He also mentioned that their service area includes Destin, Miramar Beach, Santa Rosa Beach, Inlet Beach, Grayton Beach, Blue Mountain Beach, and more communities along the popular Florida Route 30A.

Those that have booked golf cart rentals for Spring Break and other occasions with Street Legal Golf Cart Rentals often leave very favorable reviews about that experience. Casey Sadler stated, “Such a great experience! So much fun driving around in one of these carts! The owner is incredibly professional, nice, and accommodating. Highly recommend Street Legal Golf Carts whether you are looking to rent for a night out or a week at the beach!” Shanara Hammack wrote, “This is the best golf cart rental place in town. The golf cart was the highlight of our entire vacation. It was so easy to get around and made everything feel like an adventure. 5 stars!”

More information on the company’s spring break Book Now, Pay Later option or any other rental information can refer to Street Legal Golf Cart Rentals LLC’s website or view the Facebook Page.

