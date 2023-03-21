Aspocomp Group Plc: Notification of management’s transactions –Marttila (acquisition)

English Finnish

Aspocomp Group Plc, Management’s transaction, March 21, 2023 at 8:00 a.m.





Aspocomp Group Oyj - Managers' Transactions

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Edina Oy

Position: Closely associated person

(X) Legal person (1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer

Name: Päivi Marttila

Position: Member of the Board

Issuer: Aspocomp Group Oyj

LEI: 743700W8ZIJAMXWWWD26

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 27673/5/6

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2023-03-17

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009008080

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 345 Unit price: 6.56 EUR

(2): Volume: 717 Unit price: 6.6 EUR

(3): Volume: 58 Unit price: 6.6 EUR

(4): Volume: 424 Unit price: 6.6 EUR

Aggregated transactions (4):

Volume: 1544 Volume weighted average price: 6.59106 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2023-03-20

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009008080

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 99 Unit price: 6.62 EUR

(2): Volume: 600 Unit price: 6.62 EUR

(3): Volume: 270 Unit price: 6.62 EUR

(4): Volume: 5 Unit price: 6.62 EUR

(5): Volume: 466 Unit price: 6.62 EUR

Aggregated transactions (5):

Volume: 1440 Volume weighted average price: 6.62 EUR





For further information, please contact Mikko Montonen, President and CEO,

tel. +358 20 775 6860, mikko.montonen(at)aspocomp.com.



ASPOCOMP GROUP PLC



Mikko Montonen

President and CEO





Aspocomp – heart of your technology



A printed circuit board (PCB) is used for electrical interconnection and as a component assembly platform in electronic devices. Aspocomp provides PCB technology design, testing and logistics services over the entire lifecycle of a product. The company’s own production and extensive international partner network guarantee cost-effectiveness and reliable deliveries.



Aspocomp’s customers are companies that design and manufacture telecommunication systems and equipment, automotive and industrial electronics, and systems for testing semiconductor components for security technology. The company has customers around the world and most of its net sales are generated by exports.



Aspocomp is headquartered in Espoo and its plant is in Oulu, one of Finland’s major technology hubs.



www.aspocomp.com



