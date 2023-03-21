Nestlé publishes its 2022 Annual Report and its Creating Shared Value and Sustainability Report

[Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR]





Today, Nestlé is publishing its 2022 Annual Report alongside its Creating Shared Value and Sustainability (CSV) Report. As the publications highlight, Nestlé’s results were resilient in a year defined by many challenges. Staying on course required a constant rebalancing between forward-looking investments, affordability, and meeting its commitments to shareholders and other stakeholders. The company continued to deliver fast-paced innovations, advanced its digital capabilities and maintained its rigorous focus on strategic portfolio management.

For the first time, the reports provide an overview of the nutritional value of Nestlé's global portfolio. They also provide an update on the company's progress of its Net Zero roadmap.

As part of its focus on 'Good for You', Nestlé strives to be an industry leader in bringing tasty, balanced diets within reach for people around the world. Today, Nestlé is setting a new standard in corporate transparency: It is the first company to report on the nutritional value of its entire global portfolio. Nestlé has benchmarked its products against the Health Star Rating (HSR) system, a nutrient profiling system used by the Access to Nutrition Index. The results show that Nestlé products with an HSR rating of 3.5 stars and above, together with its specialized nutrition products, like infant or medical nutrition, account for close to 60% of the company’s sales (excluding Nestlé’s pet care business). The company has committed to setting a global target for the healthier part of its portfolio. Nestlé will complement this with more stringent responsible marketing practices as well as nutrition education programs and services to help people enjoy all foods as part of a balanced diet.

As part of its 'Good for the Planet' work, Nestlé further reduced greenhouse gas emissions to below its 2018 baseline. It is now well beyond peak carbon. The company achieved this result while growing its business substantially. Nestlé is tackling the emissions within its own operations head on. For example, it increased its use of renewable electricity last year and is on track to achieve 100% renewable electricity by 2025.

In line with the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures, the company also released its second voluntary Climate Risk and Impact Report. As a business leader, Nestlé is committed to transparency and action on climate-related risks and opportunities. Consequently, the company is releasing this report ahead of Swiss regulatory requirements.

Throughout the reports, Nestlé gives examples of how it consistently creates value. It focuses on growth through continuous innovation, operational efficiency and disciplined resource and capital allocation. Carefully balancing these objectives enable the company to generate reliable, sustainable returns. Nestlé stayed the course yet again in 2022.

The full Annual Report contains Nestlé's Annual Review as well as its Corporate Governance & Compensation Reports and Financial Statements, which were published on February 16, 2023.

