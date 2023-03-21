The INNOCN 48Q1V is the perfect 4K OLED Gaming Monitor for the best Steam Deck 2 Experience

Shenzhen, China, March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Since 2014, Shenzhen Century Joint Innovation Technology Company LTD. (INNOCN) has been working to create the best monitors available so that users can enjoy the highest quality visuals possible. It has received numerous awards for its outstanding designs of high-end commercial displays, all-in-one PCs, and premium monitors. The company has over 260 national patent certifications and has risen to the top of the monitor market. It has changed the way people work and play around the world by becoming a part of home, gaming, and office setups worldwide.



The 48" 48Q1V OLED Gaming Monitor from INNOCN offers 65W USB-C output and HDMI 2.1 connectivity for quick charging and pairing to a variety of devices, including Mac, Desktop PC, Xbox, Sony PS4, and Nintendo Switch. The monitor includes 2.1 high-quality stereo speakers that provide an unrivaled cinematic experience. It is remote controlled so that the user can easily adjust the volume or change the output. INNOCN gaming monitors of this magnitude typically sell for $1499.99, but are currently offered on Amazon for $1149.99 until March 31, 2023.

The 48Q1V has a 138 Hz refresh rate and a 4K UHD resolution, allowing users to enjoy an incredibly smooth viewing experience when connected to the Valve Steam Deck 2 handheld gaming PC. When the Steam Deck 2 is paired with the 48Q1V, users can enjoy their favorite game in comfort. For the best gaming experience, the 48Q1V has a wide range of beautiful, bright colors and contrasts, as well as realistic color tones and subtleties, and it improves clarity in both light and dark areas. All of this is made possible by the use of HDR10, 135000:1 contrast ratio, 100% sRGB color gamut, 720 nits of brightness, and low latency technologies in the 48Q1V. Enjoy the option to alternate between an upward and a downward gaze, and play longer without experiencing neck pain.



