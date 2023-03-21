Bank of Åland Plc: Managers' Transactions (Salonius)

English Swedish





Bank of Åland Plc

Managers' Transactions

March 21, 2023, 9.45 EET



Managers' Transactions



Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Anne-Maria Salonius

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Ålandsbanken Abp

LEI: 7437006WYM821IJ3MN73

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 27680/4/4



Transaction date: 2023-03-16

Outside a trading venue

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009001127

Nature of transaction: SUBSCRIPTION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 1986 Unit price: 38.8013 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):



Volume: 1986 Volume weighted average price: 38.8013 EUR

For further information, please contact:

Peter Wiklöf, Managing Director and Chief Executive, tel +358 40 512 7505



