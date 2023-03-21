KSA real estate services market is expected to see 2X growth to SAR 8.0 Bn by 2026. Will the Real Estate boom built to last or will it fizzle out? : Ken Research

Gurugram, India, March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Technology is being embraced by JLL to meet the needs of their clients today and anticipate the opportunities of tomorrow. Their commitment to leading this transformation is a key component of their growth strategy and is reflected in their significant investments. JLLT is a global leader in Proptech - enhancing and refining their technology capabilities in order to deliver significant competitive advantages and value to their clients and the company.

With multiple cloud-based software solutions, the group enables occupiers and investors to make better decisions using data and analytics, gain unique insights, and reduce operating costs. By acquiring a number of companies in 2021, they strengthened their technological capabilities and broadened their product offerings:

Skyline, a leading artificial intelligence technology company, uses proprietary machine learning models to gain a competitive advantage in originating and analyzing real estate opportunities for their producers

Building Engines, a leading platform for building operations

Hank is a virtual engineering platform focused on sustainability.

With technological innovation and digitalization, these innovative concepts have flourished and percolated all aspects of our daily lives

The combination of new market entrants, new technologies and changing demographics have created disruptive models within commercial real estate. JLL has observed the line between technologically-driven operating businesses and real estate blurring. As the cost of technology and computing power continues to decline and the demand for higher speed, reliability, transparency and data-driven decisions in the e-commerce supply chain increases, logistics real estate is experiencing an accelerated introduction and innovation of new technology.

The report titled “ KSA Real Estate Services Market ” by Ken Research suggested a multi bagger CAGR of 27% in revenue in real estate services market in region in the KSA next 5 years till 2026.

KSA Real Estate Services Market

By Projects

Government

Semi Government

Private

By Commercial

Office

Industrial

Logistics

By Region

Riyadh

Jeddah

DMA

Makkah and Medina



By Services

Capital Markets

Project and Development Service

Leasing

Property and Facility Management

Advisory and Consulting.

By Industry

Residential

Hospitality

Commercial

Retail

Healthcare

Leisure

.Others

Key Target Audience

Real Estate Service Companies

Facility Management Services Companies

Real Estate Association

Real Estate Developers

Architects and Agents.

Time Period Captured in the Report:

Base Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2021–2026F

Companies Covered:

Colliers

CBRE

JLL

Knight Frank

Compass and others.

Key Topics Covered in the Report

KSA Real Estate Services Market Overview

KSA Real Estate Services Market Size

KSA Real Estate Services Market Ecosystem

Market Ecosystem

Value chain Analysis

Decision Making Parameters for Customers

Market Size for KSA Real Estate Services

Market Segmentation for KSA Real Estate Service

SWOT Analysis

Issues and Challenges

Key Trends in KSA Real Estate Services Market

Issues and Challenges in KSA Real Estate Services Market

Competition Framework

COVID-19 Impact

Future Outlook and Projections

