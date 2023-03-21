Saudi Arabia Air Duct Market Report to 2030: Increasing Infrastructure Development Activities and a Growing Number of Data Centers Drives Growth

Dublin, March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Air Duct Market Analysis by Material, Shape, Application - Global Industry Demand forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to the latest market research study, in 2021, the size of the Saudi Arabian air duct market was $36.4 million, which will witness an 8.4% CAGR from 2021 to 2030, to hit $74.8 million in 2030.

The growing demand for comfort and effective airflow control is resulting in the increasing sale of such products in the country. The industry is projected to grow mainly because of the snowballing ventilation requirement throughout the country.



These products are used in several industries, including pharmaceutical, hospitality, food & beverage, aerospace & defense, semiconductor, and electronics.



Largest Share Is Captured by Galvanized Steel



The market is divided into aluminum, polymers, fiberglass, and galvanized steel, based on material. In this segment, a share of roughly 55% is held by galvanized steel. This can be credited to the toughness, longer life, cost-effective maintenance, and many other qualities of this material.



Hospitality Category Will Grow Rapidly



The hospitality division will likely advance at the highest rate, of about 10%, in the coming years. This is because of the strong efforts of the Government of Saudi Arabia to boost the value of the nation as a tourist destination.



Market in Western Saudi Arabia Will Grow Fastest



Western Saudi Arabia, in the terms of sales value, will grow at the highest rate, of more than 9%, in the coming years. The western coast is designated to be developed as a new vacation place in the nation because of its astonishing biodiversity. This will promote tourism and the construction of hospitals, thereby driving HVAC and associated component sales.



Rapid Adoption of Smart HVAC Systems



The surging acceptance of intelligent HVAC systems is driving the demand for air ducts in Saudi Arabia. The design advancements in these appliances' electrical & mechanical components and controls & operations have allowed for a reduction in their energy usage, without resetting the operating parameters, such as air humidity and temperature, and compromising on comfort.



Further, the country is focusing on catering to the growing housing demands with energy efficiency and better qualities, which is propelling green building construction. Such buildings, additionally, use recyclable and recycled materials for improved durability.



These benefits of green buildings are fascinating the government and several commercial and residential architects and attracting them to incorporate smart appliances and systems.



Therefore, in the recent past, there has been a rapid rise in the count of green industrial, commercial, and residential buildings in Saudi Arabia, which is contributing to the growing sale of advanced air ducts.

